Future Ibovespa operates in decline, following a climate of global caution; dollar advances worldwide

The Ibovespa futures is down in the pre-market this Tuesday (20). At 9:30 am, the futures contract of the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange fell 0.88%, to 112,475 points, following the main benchmarks international.

In New York, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures recorded slight drops of, respectively, 0.55%, 0.64% and 0.73%. Investors there are cautious, awaiting the decision of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC, its acronym in English) on Wednesday’s interest rate.

“Investor expectations regarding what should be a week marked by a sequence of monetary tightening maintain the tone of caution in the markets this Tuesday”, explain experts at Guide Investimentos, in their report. morning call.

“Stock indices fall, the dollar advances, interest rates have an opening morning and commodities move in no single direction”, they complete.

Even in the United States, the treasuries yields record a new day of highs – the 10-year bond rate is up 3.545%, up 5.6 basis points, and the two-year bond rate is up two points to 3.966%.

In Europe, the same upward trend of the yield curve – sharpened after the German producer inflation index advanced 7.9% in August on a monthly basis, the highest increase in the historical series, which begins in 1949.

The German two-year treasury bond rose 11.7 basis points to 1.715% and the ten-year bond rose 1.907%, up 11.8 points.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.77%, the UK’s FTSE is down 0.11% and France’s CAC 40 is down 0.93%. The eurozone-wide STOXX 600 is down 0.58%.

With global caution, the DXY, an index that measures the strength of the dollar against other currencies of developed countries, rose 0.22%, to 109.98 points.

Against the real, the American currency rose 0.97%, to R$ 5.214 in the purchase and to R$ 5.215 in the sale.

The Brazilian yield curve follows the international trend – DIs rates for 2023 gain one basis point, at 13.77%, and those of DIs for 2025, six points, at 11.99%.

You yields DIs for 2027 and 2029 rise, respectively, by six and five points, to 11.63% and 11.73%. DIs yields for 2031 advance four points to 11.81%.

In Asia, the main indexes closed higher. There, it was highlighted the fact that China kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged, at 3.65%, last night.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.44%. Shanghai, mainland China, rose 0.22%. Hong Kong’s HSI was up 1.16%.

Brent crude rose 0.03% to $92.01 a barrel and iron ore was down 3.06% to $99.25.

Analysis by Pamela Semezzato, investment analyst at Clear Corretora

IBOV: “Once again, it failed to break the 109,000 point support and is still on the sidelines that started on 08/15. Next resistance: 114,200 points and support at 109,000 points, to define a new strong move, we need to wait to break one of these ends.”

DOLLAR: “Tested the top of the lateralization and couldn’t break through. Strong seller movement still, but still no trend definition. Need to break the 5,100-point bottom or break the 5,300-point top for a stronger directional move.”

