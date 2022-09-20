Gas Aid of R$ 110.00 ends in December of this year; understand

This month, who is entitled to the benefit of Gas Allowance will not be receiving the installments with the values. However, as the benefit is paid every two months, transfers will be made again in October.

For this year, the benefit amount will always be paid in even months, together with the installments of the Brazil aidwhich is based on the end of the Social Registration Number (NIS).

As in August, the value of the Auxílio Gás benefit will be 100% of the national average price of the 13 kg cylinder of cooking gas, and no longer the 50% paid at the beginning of this year.

In August, Auxílio Gás was paid to a total of 5.6 million people, in the amount of R$ 110.00. This will also be the amount paid for the benefit until the end of 2022, that is, in October and December. For next year, at the beginning of January 2023, families will once again receive the old amount, which was paid at the beginning, of 50% of the 13 kg gas cylinder.

To know if you are entitled to receive the benefit, you must comply with these rules:

Families that are registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) and that have a monthly family income per person less than or equal to half the national minimum wage (R$ 606.00);

Families that have a member residing in the same household that is receiving the BPC, where they already receive a monthly amount of R$ 1,212, for the disabled person or elderly person aged 65 years or older who can prove that they are unable to provide for the family or for yourself.

This law defines that the amount of aid will be released preferably for families with women who are victims of domestic violence and are under monitoring of some urgent protective measure.

The Auxílio Gás payments, as mentioned above, are made every two months, that is, in even months of the year, on the same payment date of the Auxílio Brasil amount, which is based on the final NIS number. Because of this, it is important to always keep an eye on the date of the next payments. Check out the benefit payment schedule in October below: