Gas station scams are common; meet the most famous

Even with the prices of fuels in decline in refineries, there are entrepreneurs who want to profit more at the expense of the loss of customers. at least three blows are quite common at gas stations across the country, all of them created to take advantage of the consumer.

The reports are from the victims themselves, who sometimes take the scammer to justice. To avoid a lot of headache and not lose your money, it is important to know the existing schemes in the square.

Scams at gas stations

The scams range from a simple supply of “air” to mask the real amount of fuel sold, to the mixture of assets that damage the engine and other parts of the vehicle. See details on three types of scam.

air in the pump

There are reports of gas station owners who change the pumps to inject air during filling. In this way, the display shows that the customer received exactly the amount of fuel he paid for, but in reality fewer liters were injected.

A variation of this scheme is known as a “low pump” and consists of displaying a greater amount of fuel than was actually placed. Control is done remotely to avoid problems with inspection.

oil change

In another very common scam, the attendant offers to check the vehicle’s oil and shows the customer that it’s time to change it. To show that the level is low, the employee usually puts his finger to prevent the dipstick from going all the way down.

The simplest way to avoid being another victim of this fraud is to check the mileage reported by the mechanic at the time of the oil change. It is also important to be aware of the expiration date of the product.

adulterated fuel

This scam also has some variations, such as putting some chemical additive in the fuel or putting water in the ethanol. The ANP (National Petroleum Agency) has already detected gasoline adulterated with more than 70% ethanol, while the legal limit is 27%.

To avoid damaging vehicle components and even the engine, always fill up at trusted stations. If you notice any undue behavior that signals the application of scams, the consumer can demand a test to prove the quality of the fuel and even call the police.