Gautam Adani passes Jeff Bezos and is the 2nd richest in the world

Three weeks after becoming the third-richest person in the world, Gautam Adani has climbed one more spot and unseated Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and is now in second place among the richest people on the planet, according to the Billionaires Index. Bloomberg. He is currently second only to Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO.

With a net worth of $147 billion, Adani had surpassed Bill Gates in July after the Microsoft owner announced a large donation to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

To reach the position of the richest person in the world, the Indian will have to take a current difference of about US$ 117 billion (R$ 610 billion) from Musk, who has US$ 264 billion (R$ 1.4 trillion) of equity.

Known as the “King of Infrastructure”, adani saw his heritage multiply during the coronavirus pandemic.

See the Bloomberg ranking:

Elon Musk: $264 billion Gautam Adani: $147 billion Jeff Bezos: $147 billion (same as Adani, but Bloomberg puts him above) Bernard Arnault: $138 billion Bill Gates: $112 billion Warren Buffett: $96.2 billion Larry Page: $94.7 billion Sergey Brin: $90.6 billion Larry Ellison: $89 billion Mukesh Ambani: $88.7 billion

Who is Gautam Adani?

The Indian billionaire manages one of the largest conglomerates in the Asian country, with investments ranging from coal mines, one of his first businesses, to power plants, ports and airports.

All of the deals are part of the portfolio of the Adani Group, whose recent share price rises on the Indian stock market made Adani’s fortune jump $43.4 billion between January and May, according to Bloomberg. He is the only billionaire in the Industry sector in the top positions of the Bloomberg ranking, which is updated daily.

The group led by Gautam still runs seven airports in the country, including Mumbai International Airport, the second busiest in India. In practice, it is responsible for controlling 25% of all local air traffic.

Adani owns Abbot Point, a controversial coal mining project in Australia, whose Carmichael mine is considered one of the largest in the world.

In all, the Adani group is made up of six publicly traded companies, which directly employ 23,000 people, whose shares, together, are worth more than US$ 190 billion.

Among the companies that make up the group are Adani Enterprises, Adani Port and Special Economic Zone, Adani Power, Adani Transmissions.