Goal for international bookings: Ideas that don’t help

In addition to being an excellent economist, Mario Henrique Simonsen he was a great phrase. His motto is: “Inflation cripples, but the exchange rate kills.” Former finance minister, Simonsen was referring to the trap that made Brazil break sometimes in the 1970s and 1980s, the lack of dollar reserves to pay international commitments. This problem was solved when we carried out a work on accumulating reserves at the Central Bank and reached US$ 288 billion. Today Brazil has US$ 336 billion. There is no chance the country will go bankrupt for lack of dollars, as it was at the time Simonsen coined the phrase.

Photograph: Dida Sampaio/Estadão

I usually say that, because of the volume of reserves, the Brazilian economy can withstand insults. The proof is everything that has happened in fiscal policy in the last three years. Therefore, I saw with curiosity the idea of ​​the Ministry of Economy to establish a target for international reserves. The Central Bank would have to sell dollars if reserves were above the target and buy if they were below.

I see several problems with the idea. By setting the goal, the government would interfere with the autonomy of the Central Bank, achieved during my administration and made official by law last year. The goal would take away from the Central Bank an essential power to “face” the market in moments of tension, which is not to reveal how far it can go in the sale – or purchase – of dollars. The market would know the BC limit and could corner it to force the quote up.

A reserve target that can force the Central Bank to sell dollars also serves to reduce public debt

I give an example of the usefulness of this BC power. In the 2008 crisis, in the face of panic and the search for dollars by investors who wanted to leave Brazil, I announced that the Central Bank would sell dollars. I was asked how much; I said “as needed”. At the insistence of reporters, he said “up to $50 billion.” Those who speculated, withdrew and lost money. The market calmed down and the dollar fell. With a goal, that would be practically impossible.

Finally, there is another risk. Last month, the National Treasury announced the idea of ​​replacing the spending ceiling with a public debt target. As I said in the previous column, this would open the door to pressure on the Central Bank to lower interest rates and facilitate the achievement of the target. A reserve target that can force the Central Bank to sell dollars also serves to reduce public debt. Together, the two ideas are ways of trying to control debt without controlling spending. It would be better for the country for the government to put aside ideas that change what is working, such as reserves and spending caps, and focus on important reforms, such as administrative and tax reforms. l