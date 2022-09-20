Google is the new tenant of FII Pátria Edifícios (PATC11) in a property in Vila Olímpia; ifix rises

The FII Pátria Edifícios Corporativos (PATC11) has Google Brasil Internet as its new tenant, which has signed a lease agreement with the fund and will occupy the Sky Corporate property, in the Vila Olímpia neighborhood of São Paulo (SP), a prime area for the segment. of corporate slabs.

The company will occupy the 2,690 thousand square meters of gross leasable area (GLA) belonging to the fund in the property, equivalent to 10% of the total area of ​​the building. According to the latest management report released at the end of last month, the space was totally vacant.

In the statement announcing the agreement with Google, Pátria Edifícios Corporativos does not detail the term of the lease. The portfolio estimates an increase in real estate revenue of approximately R$0.08 per share with the new contract.

In addition to Sky Corporate, the portfolio has interests in five other buildings – all in São Paulo – totaling a GLA of 11,843 square meters.

Last week, (PATC11) offered R$ 17.4 million for floors 2 and 15 of Brascan Century Corporate, located in Itaim Bibi, also in São Paulo. The properties belong to the FII BM Brascan Lajes Corporativos (BMLC11).

Pursuant to the offer, Pátria Edifícios Corporativos will pay the amount of the offer upon signing the purchase and sale commitment, provided that all conditions set out in the agreement are exceeded.

The BMLC11 – which has 15 days to respond to the interested party in the properties – must convene an extraordinary general meeting (AGE) to discuss the sale of the spaces with the shareholders.

Since June, Pátria Edifícios Corporativos has been managed by VBI Real Estate, following an association agreement between the manager and Pátria Investimentos, one of the leaders in asset management in Latin America.

On the 9th, the fund paid R$ 0.34 per share, an amount equivalent to a monthly return with dividends of 0.47%. In 12 months, the percentage is at 5.92%.

ifix rises

In this Tuesday’s session (20), the IFIX – index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on B3 – operates in the positive field. At 10:56 am, the indicator registered an increase of 0.2%, at 2,989 points. Check out today’s highlights:

Biggest highs of this Tuesday (20):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) RBRP11 RBR Properties Others 1.74 ALZR11 Alianza Trust Income Logistics 1.11 SNFF11 Suno FoF foF 1.08 GTWR11 Green Towers Corporate Slabs 1.07 XPPR11 XP Properties corporate slabs 1.04

Biggest casualties of this Tuesday (19):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) BLMR11 Bluemacaw Renda+ FOF foF -2.85 VCJR11 Vectis Real Interest Titles and Val. furniture -1.7 KNHY11 KINEA HY Titles and Val. furniture -0.48 MGFF11 MAHOGANY foF -0.46 HGFF11 CSHG FoF foF -0.35

New MALL11 shopping mall FII offer; XPLG11 reduces portfolio vacancy

Check the latest information released by real estate funds in relevant facts:

MALL11 wants to raise BRL 200 million in a new offer

The FII Malls Brasil Plural approved the fourth issue of quotas for the fund, which intends to raise R$ 200 million, according to a material fact disclosed this Monday (19).

The unit value of the new papers was fixed at R$107.92 and the offering distribution fee will be R$0.81, totaling a subscription price of R$108.73.

At the opening of this Tuesday’s session (20), Malls Brasil Plural shares were traded at R$ 108.28, below the value defined for the fourth issue of the portfolio.

Shareholders with a position at the end of this Thursday (22) will have preemptive rights in the offer, which can be exercised between September 27 and October 7, 2022.

With a GLA of 95 thousand square meters, Malls Brasil Plural has interests in eight shopping centers located in five states. The portfolio’s equity is R$815 million.

Last week, another mall FII, XP Malls (XPML11), had approved new issuance of quotas, with the objective of raising up to R$ 250 million.

XPLG11 signs new lease agreement and reduces vacancy from 9.0% to 8.8%

FII XP Log signed a contract for the leasing of module B5 of the Syslog Galeão logistics condominium, located in Duque de Caxias, in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The company Vitrine Direta, which operates in the retail trade, will occupy the space that represents a GLA of almost 2 thousand square meters. The term of the contract is 60 months, the fund details.

According to the management of XP Log, the accumulated revenue forecast for the new contract is R$ 0.0230 per share in the first 24 months of the contract. From the 25th, the estimated monthly revenue – without considering monetary correction – is R$ 0.0011 per share.

With the new contract, the vacancy rate of the fund’s properties drops from 9.0% to 8.8%, according to the managers’ calculations.

According to the last management report, the XP Log portfolio currently has 17 logistics condominiums, spaces located in Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Pernambuco.

Last week, the fund completed the purchase of the Santana Business Park logistics complex, located in Barueri, in the interior of São Paulo. The fund paid R$ 68.4 million for the space of almost 19 thousand square meters of GLA.

dividends today

Check out which funds distribute income this Tuesday (20):

ticker Background Performance CPTS11 Flagship Securities BRL 1.10 MCCI11 Mauá Capital Receivables BRL 1.10 VGIP11 Value CRI BRL 1.00 VGIR11 Value RE BRL 0.13 [ativo=MCFF11] Mauá Capital Hedge BRL 0.11

Real estate turnover: market expects Selic to remain at 13.75% per year, survey shows

On the 5th, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said at an event that the BC Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) would assess a new interest rate tightening. The following day, the autarchy’s Monetary Policy director, Bruno Serra, added that it was “inconsistent” for the market to project inflation above the center of the target in 2024 while discussing the drop in interest rates in 2023. In other words, the message was that the bank I wouldn’t let my guard down. Even so, banks and consultants believe that the cycle of high Selic, the basic interest rate, came to an end at the August meeting.

For 41 of the 50 financial institutions heard by Projections Broadcast, the rate should be maintained at 13.75% at the meeting that starts today and ends tomorrow, a movement that would end the longest cycle of monetary tightening in history. However, economists acknowledge that it increased the residual adjustment risk by 0.25 point.

For Luís Otávio de Souza Leal, chief economist at Banco Alfa, the scenario is for interest rates to remain at 13.75%, in a decision that must be accompanied by a tough speech on the part of the BC. The economist recognizes that, given the increase in inflation projections for 2024, the Copom may opt for a residual tightening as a way of signaling to the market its commitment to the target.

“The only reason I see the risk of an increase to 14% is to reinforce not only with words, but with actions, this speech. hawkish (inclination towards higher interest rates to contain inflation). In terms of inflation convergence, I don’t see this 0.25 point difference having a relevant impact, but it could be a way to make the market reverse this expectation for 2024″, he says.

