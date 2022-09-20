Grêmio manifests itself about the band’s presence at the Arena

Grêmio band

The Club reinforces that it will continue to try to release the instruments because it understands the fundamental role of the band in the game environment

20 SEP 2022 12:21 | Updated on 20 SEP 2022 12:21

With the objective of guaranteeing the participation of the Clube’s band in this Tuesday’s match, against Sport Recife, we obtained, together with the Military Brigade, the authorization for the entry of 15 musical instruments, which would be located in Superior Norte.

However, this morning, in response to a request from the Public Ministry, the Court of Fans and Great Events (JTGE) issued an order prohibiting the entry of musical instruments into any space in the Arena, changing the initial decision issued by the court itself on August 24th. this year, with the following text on the occasion:

“Furthermore, any percussion instrument is prohibited in the organized sector, regardless of whether or not to use the identification of the organized supporters.”

Grêmio does not have organized supporters located in Superior Norte.

The Club regrets the decision and reinforces that it has fulfilled all its responsibilities, from the identification of those involved in the fight that led to the ban on the North Stand, to the implementation, together with the Arena, of new measures to generate more comfort for fans in the access to the sector.

We also inform that we will seek until the last moment the release in Superior Norte. If this does not happen, we will work to relocate the band to another sector of the stadium.

Every effort will be made to understand that the band has a fundamental role in the stadium environment and, in this Tuesday’s match, it will be fundamental to the pursuit of our goals. In any case, we asked for the support of our fans throughout the game, pushing our players towards another victory.