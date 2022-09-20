GTA 6: alleged hacker who attacked Rockstar may be 16 years old

the supposed hacker who broke into Rockstar systems and released dozens of videos of GTA 6 can be 16 years old. Using the names of “teapottuberhacker”, the teenager is also known as “White” and has connections with the Lapsus Group, one of the most popular cybercriminal collectives today.

Information about the person responsible for attacking the game developer would have appeared on the Breached forum, according to the website. the gamer. Members of that forum said the young man sent images on Telegram proving that he was responsible for the recent attack, but that everything was deleted after the case had global repercussions.

White could be the same person who hacked into Uber’s systems last week. On Monday (19), the company issued a statement saying it believed he was the victim of the same criminal who acted to steal Rockstar’s content.

THE game developer admitted today that the leak is real and that the videos are an in-development version of GTA 6.

“We are extremely disappointed to have all the details of our next game shared with all of you in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto will continue as planned and we remain committed as always to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations”, says an excerpt from the note published by the brand.

Young man has been arrested before

Lapsus too is appointed as the group responsible for attacking companies such as Microsoft, Cisco, Samsung, Nvidia, Okta and even the Brazilian Ministry of Health. White/Teapott was arrested along with six other people earlier this year by police. from UK. Because they are all minors, local authorities have not released images, names or more details about the arrests during the period.

“Seven people between the ages of 16 and 21 were arrested in connection with an investigation into a hacking group. All have been released under investigation. Our investigations remain ongoing,” the police commented at the time.