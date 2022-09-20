‘GTA 6’: Rockstar confirms invasion and leak of images of the new game | games

Rockstar Games, the producer responsible for the “Grand Theft Auto” (GTA) game franchise, confirmed this Monday (19) that it has been invaded by a hacker who illegally leaked the content of “GTA 6”.

“We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our upcoming game shared with you in this way,” reads the statement posted on the company’s Twitter profile.

According to “Variety” and the specialized website PC Gamer, during the weekend, a user posted a 3 gigabyte file on a forum dedicated to the game, which included 90 videos with images of “GTA 6”. Also according to the hacker, there will be more leaks of the material.

“We recently experienced a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage of the upcoming ‘Grand Theft Auto’,” the statement said.

The statement goes on to say that the company is disappointed and that they are working to make the result surprise players’ expectations.

“Our work on the next ‘Gran Theft Auto’ game will continue as planned and we remain committed as always to delivering an experience for you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations. is ready. We want to thank everyone for their continued support in this situation”, he adds.

According to the magazine “Variety”, the unpublished images apparently confirm that Vice City will be the highlight of the game, which will also feature a female protagonist. In February, the producer had announced that it was developing a new game in the franchise, one of the most successful in the gaming industry. There is no release date yet.