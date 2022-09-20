Guedes puffs up his chest, but the economy is not among the fastest growing – 09/20/2022

In comparison with the performance of 50 countries among the world’s largest economies, Brazil’s average annual growth was in 32nd position in the first three years of the Jair Bolsonaro government. From 2019 to 2021, the expansion of activity was 0.59% each year, on average. In the same period, the average for the other countries was 1.54%.

The result shows that the Brazilian economy, differently from what the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, usually claims, is far from surprising the world.

The survey, published this Monday (19) by the UOL, reproducing a report from the newspaper “O Estado de S. Paulo”, was elaborated in the projections of the IMF (International Monetary Fund). Even the expansion of 2021, when the Brazilian economy advanced 4.6%, recovering from the natural and strong fall that occurred in the first wave of the covid-19 pandemic, does not reveal anything surprising, in comparison with other countries.

Worldwide, growth in 2021 was 5.8%, 1.2 percentage points more than in Brazil. In Latin America alone, in 2021, the Brazilian economy grew less than in five other neighbors — Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Mexico.

Guedes has been puffing up his chest and saying that economists are constantly misjudging the pace of economic activity under the Bolsonaro government. He repeats that they predicted a 10% drop in 2020, but the economy only fell 3.9%. He says that they estimated minimal growth or even recession in 2022, while the trajectory and trends point to an advance of 3%.

The minister conveniently forgets that the most pessimistic projections were made before the income transfer packages for the vulnerable, in the first wave of covid-19, and the temporary electoral “kindnesses” of 2022. In the first case, after the initial hesitation of Bolsonaro, with Guedes at the forefront of the vacillations, Congress forced the government to inject a mountain of BRL 500 billion, equivalent to 8% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product), into the economy. In 2022, it is at least BRL 300 billion, more than 3% of GDP.

Even with these voluminous injections of resources, the average annual growth projected for Bolsonaro’s entire first term would reach 1.16%. It would be higher than the average expansion of the group of rich countries formed by the United States, United Kingdom, Japan and Canada, between 2019 and 2022, but lower than the growth of the American economy, considered in isolation, and for the group of economies in the euro zone, even affected by energy shortages caused by the war in Ukraine in the same period.

With its projected 3% growth in 2022, Brazil would not be at the forefront of the fastest growing economies for the year. IMF forecasts indicate that India, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines, for example, would grow at least twice as much as the Brazilian economy. And the world as a whole would advance by 3.2%, slightly above the expected expansion for the Brazilian economy, which, with that, would drop a few more points in the international ranking.

Economists note that the expansion of the Brazilian economy could benefit more from the idleness existing among production factors, but this is not happening. Growing in existing spaces and structures is easier than advancing in the wake of new investments in capacity expansion.

After growing an average of 4.6% per year between 2007 and 2010, compared to 1.87% in the world, at the best moment of the Brazilian economy, in the world comparison, in two decades, the activity declined and reached the lowest point in the period, which runs from 2015 to 2018. In this interval, under the impact of the strong recession of 2015 and 2016, the Brazilian economy retreated, on average, 0.96% per year, ranking last in the ranking of the 50 most relevant countries.

Since then, there have been seven years of growth below the potential for economic expansion. The long period of low expansion helps to explain the current difficulty in breaking the barrier of weak business expansion.

Just as long-term unemployment disqualifies the worker, an economy that grows below what it could for a long time runs the risk of “rusting”. This “rust” may be at the origin of expectations of a further slowdown in growth projected for 2023.