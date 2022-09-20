Guedes says Central Bank ‘made mistakes’ in warnings about fiscal scenario

Organ highlighted the uncertainties related to public accounts; minister said that the BC did not notice the structural change in the Brazilian economy

Isac Nóbrega/PR – 05/06/2019

Paulo Guedes is the current Minister of Economy of the Bolsonaro government.



the minister of Economy, Paulo Guedessaid this Monday, 19, that the central bank (BC) was wrong to warn about the scenarios of Brazilian public accounts for not realizing the main structural change in the country’s economy: “He (BC) was worried about the fiscal and I was worried about the negative interest, it was a mistake for not realize that we have changed the axis of the economy”. The head of the ministry stressed that the monetary authority made the main priority to be on negative interest, instead of the fiscal situation. Communiqués from the Central Bank spoke about the uncertainties about public accounts and the future of Brazil’s ‘fiscal framework’. Roberto Campos Neto, president of the institution, praised by the minister in an interview with Guaíba radio, expressed concern with the PEC dos Precatórios, which made it possible to increase the Brazil aid in 2022. “Central Bank made some mistakes. First, talking all year last year about fiscal risk, about the ‘fiscal mismatch’. (…) I was worried about the negative interest, because inflation went up fast. Thank God, Roberto Campos, who is a great president of the Central Bank, noticed and ended up getting ahead of inflation,” he said. Guedes also praised Campos Neto and considered him a “competent” manager, with whom he developed an “extraordinary relationship”, and stressed that when he mentions the Central Bank, he does so when talking about the board.