Half a Billion Dollars in Cryptocurrencies Settled, Bitcoin (BTC) at $18K Before Super Wednesday: Check Out Today’s Highlights

The gravitational power of the largest central bank of the planet now exerts its “g-force” in the universe of cryptocurrencies. O bitcoin (BTC) lost important price points over the weekend and is now battling to maintain the $18,000.

According to data from Coinglass, investors have unloaded around $416 million worth of cryptocurrencies in the last 24 hours. There were about US$ 161 million in ethereum (ETH) and $121 million in bitcoin, according to the portal.

This explains the loss of important price levels for the world’s two largest cryptocurrencies before the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision (fedthe US Central Bank).

Check out the performance of the ten largest cryptocurrencies in the world today:

# Name Price 24h % 7d % 1 Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 18,680.93 -6.26% -16.43% two Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,307.47 -8.79% -25.40% 3 Tether (USDT) US$ 1.00 0.00% 0.02% 4 USD Coin (USDC) US$ 1.00 0.00% 0.00% 5 BNB (BNB) US$ 262.41 -5.10% -12.16% 6 Binance USD (BUSD) US$ 0.9999 0.02% 0.00% 7 XRP (XRP) US$ 0.3518 -7.15% -0.92% 8 Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.4405 -7.81% -14.29% 9 Solana (SOL) US$ 31.22 -6.47% -17.33% 10 Dogecoin (DOGE) US$ 0.5687 -6.60% -11.69% Source: Coin MarketCap

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cryptocurrencies X Fed

Since last week, analysts have been tracking the flow of coins from wallets (wallets) to the exchanges (crypto exchanges).

In general, this movement precedes a selling pressure in the market for the ease of trading tokens (cryptocurrencies) on these platforms.

But caution has pushed cryptocurrencies downhill. Stocks have dawned in the red, bitcoin has plummeted and that pressure is not expected to ease until Wednesday.

In addition to the monetary policy decision here in Brazil, the Fed also puts the future of interest rate hikes on the table for investors.

the combination of fees highs over a long period forms the perfect storm to keep cryptocurrencies and risky assets generally at lower price levels.

Ethereum post-The Merge

While everyone was waiting for an ethereum surge after the The Merge, the most important update in the history of cryptocurrencies, what happened was just the opposite.

The macroeconomic scenario weighed on the optimism of the update, as well as creating a “rift” among ethereum developers. This division was not just ideological but literal.

the creation of ETHPoW (ETHW), a fork (splitting) of the ethereum network to maintain the validation system proof-of-work (PoW, the proof of work) didn’t go forward either. Today alone, the ETHW token is down more than 30%, trading at $5.21.

Understand the reason for this network division with the case of ethereum classic.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies…

The day starts red and is unlikely to reverse the downward trend until the announcement of the Fed’s interest rate decision.

But the wait pays its price: the cryptocurrency market has lost the total value of $1 trillion since last Friday (16) and should not recover the level anytime soon.