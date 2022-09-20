Hamburger dies in paragliding accident during flight in Spain





A 43-year-old man died this Saturday (17), after suffering a paragliding accident in Spain. Born in Novo Hamburgo, André Grohs was practicing the sport in a park, with five other people, when he crashed into the Grillons ravine, in the city of Áger, about 200 kilometers from Barcelona. According to the Catalonia Fire Brigade, the hamburger man fell in a difficult-to-reach location.















Rescue teams mobilized to locate sportsman after fall

Photo: Catalonia Firefighters









Just before 2 pm (local time), emergency teams were called, searched for land and located the athlete in a rocky area. The rescue also required the mobilization of the Emergency Medical Service and a helicopter with members of the Special Action Groups.

In a statement released to the press, the Catalonia firefighters report that they found the victim already “unconscious and without vital signs”. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers were performed, but without success. There is no information on other injuries.

The causes of the accident will be investigated by the Catalonia Police.

This Sunday (18), family and friends lamented André’s departure: “Voe Dé, fly now among the angels”, wrote a godmother on social media.















