Harry and Meghan received a serious message after being excluded from the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle saw the invitation to dinner by their father, King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace, on Sunday night (18/9), as a “big blow”, according to experts interviewed by the British tabloid The Sun. . The Telegraph editor Camilla Tominey analyzed the scenario and commented that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “more on the outside of royalty than inside”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received by “mistake” the invitation to participate in the reception offered by King Charles III to the authorities who went to London to attend the last day of the funeral of their mother, Queen Elizabeth II, this Monday (19/9).

When it was discovered that Harry and Meghan had been called to the event, aides to the Crown sprang into action and said that only members of the royal family working on behalf of the monarchy could attend the dinner. That is, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were uninvited for not belonging to the senior core of royalty. The couple abdicated from royal duties in March 2020.

“Not being on the list of 1,000 guests for one of the greatest palace events in memory, even though it was hosted by Harry’s father and stepmother [Camilla Parker, a rainha consorte], shows the reality that they remain much more outside than inside”, stressed Camilla Tominey. Also a foreign policy analyst and former adviser to Margaret Thatcher, the editor saw the uninvitation sent a clear message to the couple.

“Harry and Meghan are realizing that the monarchy still calls the shots,” Camilla wrote in a Twitter post.

According to The Sun, the event at Buckingham Palace was the biggest gathering of world leaders in modern history. More than 500 heads of state and officials attended the reception, including US President Joe Biden; from France, Emmanuel Macron; and from Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

