Has the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan already been released? see updates

The expansion of payroll loans for beneficiaries of Brazil aid was announced with much noise by the federal government. Months after the announcement, the loans are still unavailable and the program’s audience has no information.

At first, the release was scheduled to start in September, but the forecast is already delayed. Even with more than 17 banks approved to offer the modality, according to the Ministry of Labor, there is still uncertainty regarding interest rates.

In payroll, the loan amount is deducted directly from the payroll – in this case the benefit – of the contracting party, which practically eliminates the chance of default and makes it possible to charge lower interest rates. However, the Planalto did not set a ceiling on these fees, which means that the institution will basically be able to charge as much as it wants.

indebtedness

The fear of analysts and technicians from the Ministries of Economy and Citizenship is that banks charge high interest rates, increasing the level of indebtedness of low-income families. There is no interest limit defined, not even in the Provisional Measure that creates the modality.

The expectation is that the Executive will start talks with the government portfolios as of this week to discuss the matter. In the coming weeks, a new regulation should be published with details about the consignment for Auxílio Brasil.

Big banks are left out

The way the payroll is designed, the citizen will be able to commit up to 40% of his benefit to the payment of the debt. Considering that the minimum amount of the installment is R$ 400, since the increase of R$ 200 will only be paid until December, the installments can reach R$ 160 per month.

“The beneficiary who would receive R$ 400 will have only R$ 240 to buy food, medicine, pay rent, water, electricity. Thus, the program would totally lose its purpose”, pointed out, in a note, the Idec (Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection).

From this perspective, large banks in the country decided not to join the modality. “We understand that these people will have more difficulties when this benefit ceases”, said Bradesco’s president, Octavio de Lazari Junior.