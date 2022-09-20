“He wants to work at Santos”; Rueda ‘sews’ agreement and 50-year-old Argentine coach agrees to R$200,000 to sign by the end of 2023

Coach has been free on the market since January and pleases the Management Board for his experience in clubs in South America and Europe

O saints doesn’t want to do crazy things in the saga of hiring his newest coach. President Andres Rueda even considers signing Orlando Ribeiro, who led the team in the derby against Palmeiras, but no one hides that bringing a foreigner is Peixe’s plan A. Sebastián Beccacece was consulted, but declined the invitation.

Juan Pablo Vojvoda, from Fortaleza, also pleases the Management Board, but so far no offer has reached Leão do Pici. On Monday (19), however, negotiations with Mauricio Pellegrinowho was the captain of Vélez Sarsfield until the beginning of 2022. Today, Pellegrino is free on the market.

the colleague Cesar Luis Merlo, journalist from TyC Sports, from Argentina, found that negotiations between Santos and Pellegrino’s staff advanced considerably this Monday afternoon.

With a PRO license from UEFA, the 50-year-old Argentine also played in Valencia, Alavés and Leganés, from Spain, Southampton, from England, and Estudiantes and Independiente, from Argentina. In addition, the coach worked as an assistant at Liverpool, from England, and at Inter Milan, from Italy, so CG really likes the option.

According to a colleague Lucas Costaa sectorist from Santos, Rueda would be in talks with Pellegrino’s attorneys for a contract until December 2023. Salaries would follow the philosophy of the ceiling in Vila Belmiro, not reaching R$ 200,000 per month. “Conversations are flowing very well. Pellegrino is very interested and wants to work at Santos”added the journalist with behind-the-scenes information about the negotiations.