Health plan is sentenced to indemnify client in more than R$ 13 thousand for denying request for hospitalization on the coast of SP | Santos and Region

A health plan was ordered to compensate a client in more than R$ 13 thousand for a client who had the request for hospitalization due to complications due to Covid-19 denied. The company’s refusal made the patient pay the expenses of the hospital in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, which is part of the network accredited to the agreement.

Judge Alexandre das Neves, of the Special Civil Court of Guarujá, dismissed the action, but defense lawyer Geraldo de Souza Sobrinho appealed the decision, which was partially accepted by judges of the 5th Civil Chamber of Santos of the Court of Justice of São Paulo. Paulo (TJ-SP).

In July last year, the client was admitted to the Hospital Casa de Saúde in Guarujá. According to the decision of the judges, in the attendance form and in the admission record there is the information that the hospitalization was through the health insurance, which was confirmed by the hospital.

According to the ruling, the plan was intended to transfer the patient because the hospital in Guarujá would have a higher cost than the hospital also accredited in Santos, a neighboring city.

The text also emphasizes that the service provision contract between the agreement and the hospital is not shown to the beneficiaries.

One of the clauses includes the coverage ‘General Hospital’ and ‘Clinical and Surgical Internments’ and, therefore, the rapporteur Dario Gayoso Júnior pointed out that, contrary to what the plan maintained, the hospital in Guarujá belongs to the accredited network and, therefore, the insurance should have covered the costs of hospitalization.

As the plan refused hospitalization, which forced the client to pay directly to the hospital, the reporter stated that it is not a simple reimbursement for adequate use of the plan, but that it is an indemnity, fully refunding the amount disbursed by the client, with additions of monetary correction from the disbursement and interest on late payment of 1% per month, counted until payment.

The rapporteur added that, on the other hand, no indemnifiable moral damage is envisaged because the medical care was carried out without any risk to the client’s health.

In a note, NotreDame Intermédica reported that when he needed medical care, the patient went to the Casa de Saúde Guarujá Hospital, where he received all the necessary Emergency Care care authorized by the plan.

“In this case, the unit was not part of the elective hospitalization network of coverage of your plan. Because of this, the company promptly made it available for you to go to another hospital, with hospitalization coverage for your plan”, says the company.

The plan also emphasizes that the beneficiary “chose not to accept [a mudança] and decided for a private hospitalization in the Hospital where he was”.

“In the first instance, the judge stated that he was not in a state of emergency and that, despite the alternative, he freely opted for private care, giving the operator the right. In the second instance, the judge gave the beneficiary the right to reimbursement, but maintained understanding regarding the absence of moral damage”, he concludes.