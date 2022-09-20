Here’s How Harry “Fought His Emotions” During The Queen’s Funeral

While newspaper headlines say that Prince Harry did not sing the anthem God Save the King in protest of not being part of British royalty anymore, body language expert Judi James evaluated the attitude as a fight by the Duke of Sussex against his own emotions. This Monday (19/9), the youngest of King Charles III participated in the religious service in honor of the late monarch at Westminster Abbey, in London.

In an interview with the British newspaper Metro, the expert commented that Harry had an “expression of sadness”. In her assessment, the countenance intensified at the time of the anthem. “The change in words from God Save the Queen to God Save the King can provoke strong emotions as the reality of Elizabeth’s death and the changes brought about by her looms large,” said Judi.

From the body language professional’s point of view, Harry’s biggest fight took place when he was behind his father, King Charles III. At the time, as they sang the anthem, the Duke of Sussex remained silent. “His mouth almost stopped moving when he got to the word ‘king’. There was no real lip shape, as if he was still in denial.” “His brows furrowed and when his mouth closed, the corners seemed to pull down,” she added.

“Harry was struggling with his emotions throughout the service, wiping away tears and often casting what appeared to be intense looks at his brother with a sad expression on his face,” said Judi James.

The Guardian columnist Hadley Freeman brought back memories that William and Harry, more than anyone else, know there is no more public moment for royalty than a grand funeral. After all, in 1997, the world saw the two young men marching behind the hearse of their mother, Princess Diana. Once again, important characters were at the queen’s funeral this Monday (19/9), turning their private grief into something public, as they were born into a job that, according to the journalist, “does not offer a license to mourn”.

“When Harry got up from his seat and walked out into the aisle, he looked at his brother and seemed to be seeking eye contact. He did not understand. A stern-faced William walked right in front of him, and the duke took another step back to make room for William’s sons. So the brothers marched after another dead woman they loved, side by side, and ignoring each other.”

Harry recently recalled that during his mother’s funeral, his main feeling was one of exasperation with the weeping audience: “That was my mother, you never knew her.” Now, with the monarch dead, the duke’s frustration turns to family issues.

Probably, the Duke of Sussex felt that all the office performed during his time as a royal was buried since he decided to step away from royal duties. He worked in the military for 10 years and fought in Afghanistan, but was barred from wearing the uniform during the Queen’s funeral, as was Uncle Andrew.

“Harry gave many reasons for his decision to leave Britain and move his family to California. One that he didn’t say, but would be more than understandable, is that he looked at his uncle Andrew, who was apparently so bored of his life as a reserve that staying as a convicted sex offender seemed like a good idea, and he thought, ‘Nah – not for me’. As he walked behind his dreaded uncle, the two of them in matching outfits, he must have thought, ‘All I did was move to Montecito. Do I really need to team up with this guy?’” wrote Hadley Freeman.

Furthermore, with the coldness with which the prince has been treated by the family (he was isolated from William at the funeral and uninvited from a dinner hosted by King Charles III), tempers have run high.

