High temperatures make the legendary Tigris agonize in Iraq – News

Its waters were celebrated in the Garden of Eden, Sumer, and Babylon. But in Iraq today, the Tiger is dying. Between human activities and climate change, the river’s agony threatens to end the life that has settled on its banks thousands of years ago.

Since April, temperatures have exceeded 35ºC and sandstorms have followed one another, covering machines, animals and human beings with a thin orange layer.

Summer, when the thermometers reach 50ºC, is hellish for Iraqis, and there are electricity cuts.

Iraq has become one of the five countries most exposed to the consequences of climate change, according to the United Nations.

And the Tiger, which cuts through Iraq, is running out of steam, due to the lack of rain, but also because of the dams, like the ones in Turkey, where it originates.

An AFP correspondent walked along the banks of the river to see what a disaster it is for the inhabitants to change their way of life.

The Iraqi route of the Tigris begins in the mountains of Kurdistan, at the crossroads between Iraq, Syria and Turkey. Here, people earn their living by growing potatoes and raising sheep.

In Faysh Khabur, “our life depends on the Tiger,” explains Pibo Hassan Dolmasa, 41, standing in his dusty breeches.

“All our work, our agriculture, depends on him”, but “for two or three years”, the situation has been getting worse. “The water decreases day by day”, he says, while “before, the water came out in pitchers”.

Iraqi officials and Kurdish farmers accuse Turkey of holding back water with dams built upstream.

Official statistics confirm: the water level of the Tigris this year, on its arrival from Turkey, is only 35% of the average volume that has flowed into Iraq in the last hundred years.

The more it retains water, the more its flow decreases and the less it reaches Iraq along the 1,500 km that the river travels before joining the Euphrates to form the Chatt al-Arab, the confluence of the two rivers, and reaching the Gulf.

This issue is a source of friction between the two countries: Baghdad regularly asks Ankara to release more water and, in response, the Turkish ambassador to Iraq, Ali Riza Güney, in July urged Iraqis to “use available water more efficiently “.

Water is largely wasted in Iraq, he added in a tweet.

Experts agree with him and speak of irrational methods: as in the time of the Sumerians, Iraqi farmers continue to flood their fields to water them, which causes huge losses of water.

In some places they look like mere puddles, but the small pools of water in the bed of the Diyala River are all that remains of this confluence of the Tigris in central Iraq, without which no cultivation is possible in the province.

This year, due to the drought, the authorities halved the cultivated areas across the country. And since there is not enough water in Diyala, there will be no crops.

“We will be forced to abandon agriculture and sell our animals,” laments Abu Mehdi, a 42-year-old farmer with a black mustache and a white caftan.

“We were displaced by the war” against Iran in the 1980s, “and now we will be displaced by water. Without water, we absolutely cannot live in these areas,” he says.

The man tried to find her by his own means. “We sold everything, we went into debt to dig wells. I dug 30-meter wells, (but) it was a failure.”

Between now and 2050, “a 1°C increase in temperature and a 10% decrease in rainfall will cause a 20% reduction in available fresh water” in Iraq, the World Bank warned at the end of 2021.

So about a third of irrigated land will have no water.

Water scarcity, challenges for agriculture and food security are among the “main drivers of rural migration to urban areas” in Iraq, the UN and several NGOs warned in June.

By the end of March 2022, more than 3,300 families had been displaced by “climate factors” in ten central and southern provinces of the country, according to an August International Organization for Migration (IOM) report.

“Climate migration is already a reality in Iraq,” the IOM said.

This summer, in Baghdad, the level of the Tigris was so low that AFP filmed young people playing volleyball in the middle of the river, with the water just waist-deep.

This is due to “sand deposits”, explains the Ministry of Water Resources. With a flow so weak that it cannot drag them downstream, these deposits accumulate at the bottom, and the river, where the residents of the capital throw their used water, cannot empty.

Not long ago, the government sent machines to dredge the sand from the beds, but now, due to lack of resources, these are scarce.

The environmental conscience of the government and the population is “fragile”, even if “every Iraqi feels climate change, which translates into rising temperatures, a decrease in rainfall, a drop in water levels, sandstorms”, says the environmental activist Hajer Hadi.





With her NGO, Clima Verde, the young woman travels through schools and universities to introduce young people to the ecology and effects of climate change in her country.

For her, it’s a need that is little met by the Iraqi government, which has to manage a political and economic crisis after years of war.

“Do you see these palm trees? They are thirsty,” says Molla al Rashed, pointing to a dozen such trees. “They need water. Am I going to water them pot by pot? With a bottle?” asks a 65-year-old farmer.

The situation is similar in the neighboring palm grove, where only the skeleton of decapitated trees can be seen. “There is no fresh water, life is over,” says the man, with a beige keffiyeh covering his head.

Ras al Bisha is on the fringes of Iraq, Iran and Kuwait, where the Chatt al-Arab, the main channel of the common delta of the Tigris and Euphrates, flows into the Gulf.

Because of the low flow, the sea water swallows and climbs the course of the Chatt al-Arab. The UN and farmers denounce the impact of this salinization on the soil and the repercussions on agricultural incomes.

To water his livestock, Molla al Rashed needs to buy from water trucks. Even wild animals venture into houses to get a few drops, says this man.

“My government doesn’t supply me with water,” he says. “I want water, I want to live. I want to plant, like my ancestors”, he despairs.

Illuminated by the rosy light of the sunset, barefoot on a barge that he pushes like a Venetian gondolier with the help of a stick, Naim Haddad returns from a day of fishing in Chatt al-Arab.





Near Basra, the southern metropolis of Iraq, Nain displays a bag full of fish.

“From parents to children, we dedicate our lives to fishing”, sums up the 40-year-old man with the gray beard. Fishing is the only livelihood for his family of eight.

“No government salary, no subsidies,” he says.

But the salinization of the surroundings wreaks havoc. “In the summer, we have salt water. The sea water rises and gets here”, he explains.

In early August, the salinity rate in Chatt al-Arab, north of Basra, was 6,800 parts per million (ppm), local authorities announced.

At first, fresh water does not exceed 1,000 ppm, according to the American Institute of Geophysics standards, which describes as “moderately salty” water between 3,000 and 10,000 ppm.

As a result, some species of freshwater fish, such as carp, which are much appreciated by fishermen, disappear from Chatt al-Arab and are replaced by others that usually live in the high seas.

“If fresh water decreases, fishing and our livelihood decrease”, laments Haddad.

In his case, he cannot migrate to deep-sea fishing because his boat is not prepared to withstand the waves of the Gulf.

And above all, it has already seen enough fishermen intercepted by Iranian and Kuwaiti officials, who argued that they illegally crossed their maritime borders.