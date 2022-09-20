Hoje Em Dia confirms new hospitalization of Stênio Garcia: Dangerous

Infected with Covid-19, Stênio Garcia must return to the hospital according to the columnist of Hoje Em Dia

During the last edition of Nowadayswhich aired this Tuesday, 20, Keila Jimeneza celebrity columnist for Record, brought new information about the state of health of Stênio Garcia and his wife, Marilene Saade. The actor has low saturation and so he’s going back to the hospital.

The information was confirmed by the veteran’s wife and was passed on to the public during the Diário das Celebridades, which also had the presence of Renata Alves and Ana Hickmann.

“Keila, I want information about the health status of Stênio Garcia, who was diagnosed with Covid-19”, began Renata, passing the line to the journalist. “So, I spoke to Mari Saade, his wife this morning, he and Mari were diagnosed with Covid-19, they got the vaccines, but the symptoms were very strong, according to Mari, especially for Stênio“, she began.

“According to Mari, Stênio’s saturation is very low, he has difficulty walking, he coughs a lot. She is also feeling dizzy, a numbness in her arm and Maria was going to take Stênio again to the hospital, this morning, to undergo a battery of tests, because she is really worried, especially with low saturation”, informed the columnist of Record.

“This is dangerous”, pointed out Ana Hickmann, worried about the health of the ex-Global. “Yes, you need to follow up because of age. He had already gone through a battery of tests, but worried, Mari decided to return with him to the hospital this morning”, said Keila Jimenez.

“We will stay here in the crowd so that both one and the other recover soon and get out of this. Because really, everyone here is quite apprehensive and sensitized by this“, commented Ana Hickmann, wishing Stênio Garcia and Mari Saade a speedy recovery.