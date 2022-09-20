Hospitals plan mass layoffs in Bahia after nursing floor

Private and philanthropic hospitals in Bahia are preparing a mass layoff plan for at least 4,000 workers, 2,000 of which in Salvador and the Metropolitan Region alone, if the national nursing floor, suspended for 60 days by the Federal Supreme Court (SFT), is reinstated after the expiry of the period determined by the Court. Hospital directors consulted by Satellite privately admit that cuts of 5% to 8% of professionals in the nursing group are already planned for the entire state – nurses, technicians and assistants – if the suspension falls on the STF without there being any alternative to mitigate the impact of the law passed by Congress and enacted by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

From bad to worse

According to the column, the layoffs will affect almost all units in Bahia after the floor comes into effect. However, the effect will be greater on those with high SUS demand. Basically, philanthropic hospitals, which face financial limitations arising from the ceiling on the health budget.

path of no return

Unlike more developed states, such as Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, where the amounts paid today for the nursing area are equivalent to or close to the floor established in the new law, the reality is different in the Northeast, a region where the sum is much smaller. . “Even if ways are found to reduce damages through measures such as the exemption of the payroll, dismissal will be inevitable. In Bahia, for example, there are guaranteed benefits in collective agreements with the category. The bill will rise a lot with the jump in the base salary. The trend is to dry staff, change work regimes, reduce attendance and even hire professionals through cooperatives to escape the floor”, said a source who represents the segment in the state.

off the curve

Among the private hospitals, Mater Dei is the only one that categorically rules out cutting staff because of the floor. In a recent meeting, the chain’s board in Bahia defined that, regardless of the negotiations in the STF, it will absorb the increase in costs without laying off employees at the unit inaugurated this year in Salvador. Exponent of the national hospital market, Mater Dei is known for its humanist profile and for treating employees as the most valuable asset of the Minas Gerais network.

bill shock

The son of the president of the Chamber of Aldermen and candidate for vice on the PT ticket, Geraldo Júnior (MDB), has drawn attention both for the megastructure set up in the dispute for state deputy and for the lack of declared resources to fund a campaign of this size. With no transfer of the electoral fund informed so far, Matheus Ferreira (MDB) received only R$ 56 thousand from private donations, insufficient for such an account.

joke ready

The “dance train” made by the PT leadership over the weekend in Barra do Choça, during an event held by the party’s candidate for the government, Jerônimo Rodrigues, drew mockery from allies and rivals. Above all, Governor Rui Costa’s doll-like choreography and Senator Otto Alencar (PSD) lack of gas to follow the troupe’s rhythm.