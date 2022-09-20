how Armie Hammer lost everything

Armie Hammer’s career began in audiovisual in 2005, with some small roles in TV series. Over the years, fame has grown, with characters in major productions such as “The Lone Ranger” (2013) and “The Man from UNCLE” (2015).

In 2017, Hammer became known worldwide for playing Oliver in the award-winning drama “Call Me By Your Name” and, with the success, there was no lack of invitations and opportunities to star in more and more titles. Until everything changed.

In 2021, at the height of the covid-19 pandemic, the 36-year-old actor saw his life and public image transform, just a few weeks after he promised that it would be his year and that the world “would be by his side” foot”.

It all started when he was still isolated with his family.

After spending a portion of 2020 quarantining in the Cayman Islands with his father, stepmother, wife and children, Armie booked a flight back to the United States. This would have been the final straw for a marriage that was already on the brink. In July of that year, his then-wife Elizabeth Chambers filed for divorce.

Six months later, in January 2021, Armie was already circulating with other women in his arms, girlfriends and short-term affairs that did not give the photographers peace of mind.

For him, it looked like a good start to the year. A coveted single, he was cast in big projects, from a series of “The Godfather” to a possible sequel to “Call Me By Your Name” and a film with Jennifer Lopez.

That all changed a few weeks later, when an anonymous woman went public on Instagram, through the profile @houseofffie, claiming that she lived a four-year relationship with Hammer, during which she was allegedly subjected to dangerous, violent and graphic situations.

The scandal took on greater proportions when she began sharing screenshots of alleged conversations with Hammer, in which he described sexual fantasies involving rape, cannibalism and the desire to drink her blood.

The messages would not only be of conversations between the two, but also of him with other women who, upon seeing the allegations, sent him their own accounts of conversations with Armie. The actor’s secondary profile on Instagram (or “finsta”) was revealed, and message exchanges with content involving the practice of BDSM and violent ideas were wide open to the public.

Amid disbelief and disbelief, Hammer began to abandon projects, but stated that the allegations were absurd and that he would not respond to them. Later, he was fired from the talent agency he was a part of, WME.

Courtney Vuckovich, one of the women who lived in an abusive relationship with Armie Hammer Image: Disclosure

“He did things to me that I wasn’t comfortable with,” Courtney Vucekovich told Page Six, claiming that she dated Hammer from June to October 2020. “God knows why, he convinced me to do these things and put me in dangerous situations where he drank a lot and I was scared.”

As stories continued to proliferate and other women publicly identified themselves, claiming to have been in a relationship with Hammer and confirming allegations of violence and emotional abuse, Armie’s own ex-wife came out publicly to show her support for the victims. Then the Los Angeles police department opened an investigation against the star – although this was not made public until a little over a month later.

As the evidence became more serious, the public image of the desired heartthrob was crumbling. But how can a renowned star be involved in such lurid allegations?

For anyone familiar with the Hammer family, the absurd backstory hidden under a facade of initially absurd public life was just another chapter in a series of stories that come from other generations, and that involve drugs, sex, dysfunction and betrayal.

Where does the Hammer family come from?

In 2020, Hammer posed with then-wife Elizabeth Chambers at the ‘Bad Boys For Life’ premiere in Hollywood. Image: Leon Bennett/WireImage

Before rising as a star in Hollywood, Armie was already surrounded by money, and his family, surrounded by controversy.

After all, he descends from a Russian ancestor, Dr. Julius Hammer, an immigrant who lived in the Bronx neighborhood of New York, and who was convicted and imprisoned for homocide in 1919, after performing an abortion on the wife of a diplomat, which ended in the woman’s death.

The family business started with Julius’ son Armand, who built a fortune by investing money in an oil company. Armand was Armie’s great-grandfather.

According to an extensive report published by Vanity Fair magazine, Armand’s fortunes grew as he began to approach powerful figures — from now King Charles III to Libya’s dictator Muammar al-Gaddafi — and his affairs were not always squeaky clean.

He even used art fund money to finance Soviet espionage and used bribery to build his reputation in the oil business.

It is one of Armand’s granddaughters, Casey Hammer, who tells the story of the family’s controversies. In 2015, she published the biography “Surviving My Birthright: The Authorized Version”, and says that she was sexually abused by her father as a child, and that the man was abusive. with other family members.

Casey says her grandfather, Armand, was obsessed with keeping the family’s public image intact, and would even gather files on friends and love interests she might have to make sure nothing got out of her control. All of this, including recording and listening to family members’ phone conversations, was done to ensure that everyone was “behaving properly.”

Armand’s questionable activities, according to Casey, include all sorts of acts. Even illegal financial contributions to President Richard Nixon’s campaign, which were later used to cover up the Watergate affair, would have been made by him.

In the sexual field, Armand reportedly had several lovers, and forced one of them, Martha Kaufman, to change her name and use disguises after his wife, Frances, began to suspect the betrayal.

The affair would have lasted more than a decade, and Armand would have promised to take care of her and her children after his own death. According to Armand’s biographer, he forced Martha to use a locator in the car and placed a bug on her phone so he could always locate her.

In addition, she had “sexual obligations” to the man, and was forced to submit to his wishes whenever and wherever he requested, no matter how humiliating the situations.

When the tycoon died in 1990, he left Martha out of the will and transferred business responsibilities to his grandson, Michael — Casey’s brother and Armie’s father. For Casey, there was a clear message there. Armand believed that his son Julian (Casey and Michael’s father) was causing too much trouble and an affront to the family’s appearances.

Julian also left a trail of trouble. He was accused of sexually abusing his daughter Casey and killing a man.

Hammer Family Story Made Documentary on Discovery+ Image: Reproduction

The case would have taken place in 1955, just after Julian’s 26th birthday. The then-boy would have committed the murder at his home in Los Angeles because of a gambling debt and alleged advances against his wife. After the newspapers headlined the murder committed by the son of a millionaire, Armand reportedly shelled out $50,000 to have the charges dropped and the image of his son and family spared.

According to Vanity Fair, the story didn’t stop there. Like his father, Michael suffered from excesses, having drinking problems that were already confirmed by Armie Hammer himself before all the turmoil. Drugs and alcohol were part of the repertoire before he turned to religion, and redirected funds from the Hammer Foundation to Christian groups.

In addition, one of the inheritances Michael received from his grandfather was the Knoedler art gallery in New York. Founded in 1846 as one of the most revered artistic institutions in the megalopolis, the gallery was closed in 2011 after scandals with fake paintings sold as real, acquired by then-president Ann Freedman. An investigation conducted by the FBI found that the gallery sold fake pieces from 1994 to 2009.

For all that, the scandals involving Armie Hammer have become another chapter in the family’s sordid history. For Casey, none of this is really shocking.

“I’m not too shocked because of my personal experiences and the way I grew up in my family. There were generations of abusive men,” he said in an interview with Universa. “For me, once it became public, we had to hold the culprits accountable and put an end to it. We’ve reached the limit. I’ve been saying this for 61 years, I’ve seen the behavior in my family. It’s time to stop.”