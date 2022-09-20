How Bad Sleep Can Make You Eat More

In recent years, researchers have discovered that our sleep habits strongly influence the amount and types of food we eat and even whether we gain or lose body fat. Poor sleep can trigger brain and hormonal changes that stimulate food cravings, which can lead us to consume more calories, especially from junk foods rich in fat and sugar.

For many people, it is difficult to get a good night’s rest. Sleep experts say the average adult should get at least seven hours of sleep every night. However, at least one in three adults does not get enough sleep. Some people skimp on sleep so they can stay up late working or surfing the web. Millions of adults also struggle with conditions that disrupt sleep, such as chronic insomniasleep apnea or restless legs syndrome.

Why is a bad night’s sleep linked to weight gain?

Research shows, for example, that consistently poor sleep can set the stage for weight gain. Studies have found that for women, a few nights of short sleep reduce levels of GLP-1, a hormone that signals satiety. In men, sleep loss leads to a spike in ghrelin, a hormone that stimulates hunger.

At the same time, sleep-deprived people experience changes in brain activity. Studies show that when a person loses sleep, the region of the brain involved in seeking pleasure and reward responds more strongly to junk foods such as candy, donuts and pizza, creating more powerful urges for them to indulge in fattening foods. And poor sleep causes decreased activity in other parts of the brain that regulate food intake, making self-control difficult.

“The overwhelming evidence is that when people restrict sleep, they eat more,” said Marie-Pierre St-Onge, associate professor of nutritional medicine at Irving Medical Center and director of the Sleep Excellence Center at Columbia University. ).

Last year, a group of researchers analyzed data from 36 studies that included several hundred thousand participants. They found that people who routinely slept less than seven hours a night had a 26% higher risk of developing obesity compared to people who got the recommended amount of sleep.

One caveat is that this analysis only showed an association between poor sleep and weight gain. To better understand the relationship between sleep and diet, scientists conducted clinical trials in which they recruit healthy adults and monitor their eating habits as they restricted their nighttime sleep.

One study found that when people slept just five and a half hours a night for a period of two weeks, they consumed an extra 300 calories a day, mostly from foods like cookies, chips, ice cream and candy. St-Onge analyzed many of these tests and concluded that, on average, people eat between 300 and 550 more calories on days when they are sleep-deprived, compared to days when they were able to sleep seven hours or more.

An ‘expansion’ of abdominal fat

Perhaps most impressively, sleep deprivation appears to promote a particularly dangerous form of body fat. In a study published earlier this year in Journal of American College of Cardiologyscientists found that when healthy adults slept as little as four hours a night for a period of two weeks, participants not only ate more and gained weight, but also experienced “expansion” in their abdominal fat, particularly the visceral fat that surrounds internal organs. , such as kidneys, liver and intestines.

Having high levels of visceral fat increases the likelihood of developing heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and various types of cancer.

How to improve your diet with better sleep

The good news for people who are chronically sleep deprived is that it is possible to undo the harmful effects of sleep loss on our diet and waistline. In a study published earlier this year in JAMA Internal Medicine, scientists recruited 80 overweight adults who routinely slept an average of about six hours a night. One group was advised on how to get more sleep. The other received no extra information and served as a control group.

An important part of the counseling sessions was encouraging people to stay away from their smartphones and electronic devices while getting ready for bed. “Basically, we were teaching people to live without their electronics too close to bedtime,” said Esra Tasali, author of the study and director of the Sleep Research Center at the University of Chicago.

The researchers then followed the groups for two weeks. And they found that people in the counseling group prolonged sleep by about 1.2 hours a night and reduced their food intake by 270 calories a day — even though they weren’t given any dietary advice. These people also lost a small amount of weight compared to the control group and reported feeling better and more energetic.

“People said they realized it was okay not to respond to every text message at bedtime,” Tasali said. St-Onge of Columbia said everyone should aim to get about seven hours of sleep a night. You’ll know you’re getting enough sleep if you wake up feeling well rested and not always exhausted.

The key is to turn off your devices and go to bed at a reasonable time. “Some people only need six hours of sleep, others need six and a half hours,” added St-Onge. “But I doubt anyone will be okay with just five hours of sleep.”/ TRANSLATION BY RENATO PRELORENTZOU

