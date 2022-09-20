How is inflation in other Latin American countries?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
Inflation at high levels is a global factor. The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the impacts of the War in Ukraine contributed to the general increase in prices. In Latin America, it could not be different. In addition, Argentina currently ranks second among the world’s highest inflations.
In Brazil, in the last two months, the country registered deflation. However, the inflation rate remains above the Central Bank’s target.
Inflation in Latin America
For the calculation of inflation, countries usually use a basket of basic consumption items that families need as a basis.
The inflation rates of the main Latin economies, in 12 months, in the comparison between July 2021 and July 2022, were as follows:
- Argentina: 71%;
- Chile: 13.1%;
- Colombia: 10.2%;
- Brazil: 10%;
- Mexico: 8.1%;
- Peru: 5.6%.
Argentina is going through a severe economic crisis, and economists point out that, by the end of the year, inflation should reach around 95%. In the world ranking, the country is second only to Turkey.
Comparison of inflation in Latin America
For a survey carried out by the BBC, the prices of some products were analyzed in the period of one year, among the mentioned countries, in order to provide a better comparison in the high prices.
Some of the items analyzed were: gasoline, beef, milk, flour and cooking oil. Now, check the variation of product prices in each country.
Argentina
The variation in product prices in the 12-month period in Argentina was as follows:
- Cooking oil: 93.4%;
- Flour: 103.1%;
- Milk: 67.7%;
- Beef: 61.7%;
- Gasoline: 40.5%.
Brazil
In Brazil, inflation on products was also high.
- Cooking oil: 26.2%;
- Flour: 32%;
- Milk: 66.4%;
- Beef: 4.9%;
- Gasoline: 5.6%.
Chile
See Chile’s 12-month inflation.
- Cooking oil: 68.6%;
- Flour: 40.7%;
- Milk: 10.8%;
- Beef: 26.3%;
- Gasoline: 32.3%.
Colombia
Check out the high prices in Colombia.
- Cooking oil: 26.8%;
- Flour: 23.4%;
- Milk: 38.1%;
- Beef: 27.1%;
- Gasoline: 7%.
Mexico
The high inflation in Mexico was recorded as follows:
- Cooking oil: 32.4%;
- Flour: 13.4%;
- Milk: 13.2%;
- Beef: 14.1%;
- Gasoline: 7.6%.
Peru
Finally, look at inflation in Peru.
- Cooking oil: 17%;
- Flour: 18.4%;
- Milk: 11.3%;
- Beef: 7.9%;
- Gasoline: 53.5%.
