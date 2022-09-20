How to be invisible on WhatsApp without using apps

Want to be invisible on WhatsApp without having to use apps? Know that the messaging platform allows you to go online in the app and chat with your contacts discreetly, without revealing the status to other users.

This process is quite simple and is part of the messenger’s suite of privacy features, which contains options such as hiding the “Last Seen” and removing the read receipt. By hiding your online status on WhatsApp, no one will be able to know when you are using the platform to chat with others.

How to hide WhatsApp status

Whenever you open a chat on WhatsApp, the notice that you are online appears to everyone. To hide the platform’s online status, WhatsApp’s privacy mechanism gives you two options:

Everyone: the online status will be visible to everyone;

Same as “Last Seen”: Online status will follow the setting for “Last Seen”, ie for your contacts, some of them, or for no one.

If you want to be invisible on WhatsApp, see how to hide the status in the messaging app on Android and iPhone (iOS) phones.

How to remove online from WhatsApp on Android

Open WhatsApp; Tap the three-dot button at the top of the screen; Select “Settings”; Go to “Account”; Tap “Privacy”; Select “Last seen and online”; Under Who can see your “last seen”, select “Nobody”; Under Who can see your online status, tap “Even if ‘last seen'”.







Photo: Image:Christian Wiediger/Unsplash / Canaltech

How to remove online from WhatsApp on iPhone

Open WhatsApp; Select the “Settings” tab; Go to “Account”; Tap “Privacy”; Select “Last seen and online”; Under Who can see your “last seen”, select “Nobody”; Under Who can see your online status, tap “Even if ‘last seen'”.

Ready! Now you can have more privacy by hiding your online status and using WhatsApp stealthily.

Trending on Canaltech:

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!