How to make your Internet browser as secure as possible | browsers

Google Chrome, Safari, and Microsoft Edge have their own security features. When browsing the Internet, it is common to come across threats such as malware, hackers and phishing sites. Therefore, each browser has options that can reinforce the security and privacy of your data. Chrome, for example, offers the enhanced protection feature, which detects and alerts the user to the presence of malware. In Safari, you can enable Smart Tracking Prevention, which prevents websites from sharing your browsing data.

Availability and configuration of these features varies by browser. Next, check out how to enable the main security functions in Google Chrome, Safari and Microsoft Edge

Safe Browsing is a feature that is already enabled in Google Chrome by default. It is possible, however, to switch it to the enhanced protection mode, which alerts the user to the presence of malware such as extensions, downloads and potentially dangerous websites. Also, if any of your passwords are compromised, Chrome issues a notification.

To activate enhanced protection, simply tap on the three-dot menu icon located in the upper right corner of the browser. Then go to “Settings”. In the left column, choose the “Privacy and Security” tab and then select the “Security” option. Finally, switch to the “Enhanced Protection” option under “Safe Browsing”.

Enable 2-step verification

To prevent third parties from logging into your Google account, you can enable 2-Step Verification, which adds a second step to the login process. This verification requires a confirmation code, which is sent to the user’s smartphone or email whenever they try to log in on a new device. That way, even if strangers have your username or password, they won’t have easy access to your account.

To enable two-step verification, go to the three-dot menu located in the upper right corner of the browser. Then choose “Manage your Google Account” and navigate to the “Security” section in the left sidebar. Under “Signing in to Google”, enable the option of “2-Step Verification” and confirm in “Get Started.” To complete, just follow the steps displayed on the screen.

Use security check

Security Check is a feature of Google Chrome that allows you to test the security of your browser. With it, the user can identify data breaches, malicious extensions and harmful software. In addition, the feature analyzes how strong the saved passwords are, the status of safe browsing — whether it is standard or enhanced — and whether there are any browser updates available.

To do the security check, tap on the three-dot menu located in the upper right corner of the browser. Then go to “Settings”. In the left column, choose the “Privacy and Security” tab. Under “Security Confirmation”, click on “Confirm Now”.

Enable smart tracking prevention

Safari users can use intelligent tracking prevention to enhance online privacy. In practice, this feature prevents the sharing of information between sites. Thus, your browsing data is limited only to the pages that you actually visited. In the latest versions of the browser, smart prevention is already enabled.

However, to verify that the resource is actually being used, go to “Safari”, in the top menu of the browser. Then choose the “Preferences” option and tap on the “Privacy” tab. Confirm that “Prevent cross-site tracking” is selected to keep protection enabled.

Use Safari’s Password Manager

Safari’s password manager stores your login details for multiple websites in one place. This information is safe, as the automatic filling of passwords is only activated when you log in to the browser with your account. That way, your credentials are protected and there’s no need to memorize them.

To use the password manager, tap on “Safari” in the browser’s top menu. Then navigate to the “Preferences” option and select the “Passwords” tab. In this step, you will be asked to enter your Touch ID fingerprint or enter your computer password.

Then the list of passwords saved in the browser will appear on the screen. By checking the “Detect passwords compromised by data leaks” box, the user can still see if any passwords have been compromised or reused.

Use privacy reports

Another possibility for Safari is to enable privacy reporting. This feature shows a history of which pages tried to track your data and which websites had their trackers blocked by the browser.

To view the privacy report, go to “Safari” in the browser’s top menu. Then select the “Privacy Report” option. The window that opens will display how many trackers Safari has blocked from creating a profile of you in the last 30 days, the percentage of websites you’ve visited and which trackers have been contacted, and other information that can help keep your data private.

Switch from tracking prevention to strict

Just like the other browsers, Microsoft Edge also has several features that reinforce online security. One possibility of the browser is to configure the level of blocking of the trackers to the most advanced. Thus, pages that collect and send information about your navigation to other websites will have their activity more limited.

To activate this feature, click on the three-dot menu located in the upper right corner of the browser. Then go to “Settings”. In the left column, choose the “Privacy, Search and Services” tab. Activate the “Crawl prevention” and change it to the “Strict” option.

Configure Edge to clear your history and cookies whenever you close your browser

Users who share their computer with others can also be more secure when using Edge. This is because the browser allows you to activate the automatic deletion of your data, whenever it is closed. You can also choose which information you want to delete or not, such as browsing and download history, cookies, passwords, cached files and images.

If you would like to enable this feature in your browser, click on the three dots icon located in the upper right corner of the browser. Then proceed to “Settings”. In the left column, choose the “Privacy, Search and Services” tab. Scroll down to the “Clear browsing data” option. Finally, select “Choose what you want to clear whenever you close the browser” and set the desired options.

Disable sending web search results

Depending on your browser settings, your browsing history may be sent to Microsoft in order to fix errors and customize the services. However, users who do not wish to expose their visited websites can disable this function.

To do this, access the three dots icon in the menu, located in the upper right corner of the browser. Then go to “Settings”. In the left column, choose the “Privacy, Search and Services” tab. Scroll down the page until you find the “Research and Service Improvement” section and uncheck the “Help improve Microsoft products by submitting search results on the web” option.

