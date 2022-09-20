How was the ceremony with the royal family?

After a five-day public wake at Westminster Hall in London, Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest today, concluding the long mourning process since the monarch’s death.

The monarch’s coffin left Westminster at 10:44 am (6:44 am ET) in the royal navy carriage, accompanied by 142 sailors. The last time the carriage was used was in 1979, at Lord MountbattenPrince Philip’s uncle.

The procession was led by King Charles III and his brothers, Princes Andrew and Edward and Princess Anne. Behind them were Princes William and Harry.

The body arrived at Westminster Abbey at 11 am. It was there that Elizabeth II married Philip in 1947 and was crowned Queen in 1953.

About 2,000 guests were present at the venue. In addition to the British royal family, the heads of state of the countries with which the United Kingdom maintains diplomatic relations – including President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) –, members of other European royal families and public servants were also present.

At the church, Elizabeth’s coffin was followed by the King, his brothers, Queen Consort Camilla, Princes William and Harry accompanied by their wives and Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle entered together.

The event ended at 12pm London time with two minutes of silence in honor of the monarch.

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Later, a more restricted ceremony began, for 800 guests: the royal family, representatives of Commonwealth countries and officials of the Queen.

the second funeral

The second funeral took place in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The coffin was carried to the Arch of Wellington, a 1.6km journey covered in a 45-minute procession led by Canadian mounted police. The streets are filled with thousands of people who gather for the queen’s last farewell.

Once again, King Charles III, his brothers and their sons followed the procession on foot. Camilla, the Queen Consort, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle followed the procession in cars.

The king left a note in the middle of the bouquet on top of the coffin. The card reads: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles”.

The procession also featured representatives from the armed forces of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth countries, the police and the National Health Service.

The coffin was taken in a hearse from the Arch of Wellington to Windsor Castle, a journey that took just over an hour to travel. The path was marked by the applause of the audience present. Many flowers were thrown towards the coffin.

After that, the body left in another procession towards the Capela de São Jorge and arrived at the place around 4 pm local time (12 pm Brasília time). Again, the king and other members of the royal family accompanied the procession.

The coffin was received by the Chapel choir, who sang Psalm 121, and placed in front of the altar. The royal family sat on seats at the sides of the coffin.

The Dean of Windsor, David Conner, opened the Mass: “We have gathered to place the soul of His servant, Queen Elizabeth, in the hands of God. and dignified gave us confidence to face the future like her, with courage and hope.”

The second ceremony represents the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. The Imperial State Crown, scepter and orb were removed from the top of the coffin by the royal jeweler. The jewels were given to the Dean of Windsor, who placed them on the altar. After the ceremony, the pieces will be taken to the Tower of London.

Then King Charles III placed the Queen’s regimental flag on the coffin.

The Lord Chamberlain, Baron Parker, a high-ranking officer, broke his wand and also placed it on the coffin. It is the Lord Chamberlain’s duty to organize events for the monarchy and discipline royal officials. The wand, historically, was used to prod and draw the attention of royal servants.

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was slowly lowered into the royal crypt, where her husband Prince Philip, her parents and sister Margaret are.

The King of Arms uttered all the queen’s titles and the piper royal played a wail. The Archbishop of Canterbury gave the final blessing and the choir sang the UK anthem, ending the funeral.

the burial

King Charles III and the royal family have already left St. George’s Chapel. They head to Windsor Castle, but will return to the Chapel later.

A mass will be celebrated and at 19:30 London (15:30 GMT), the Queen will be buried next to her husband Philip and her parents and sister.

Details were not released, but Buckingham Palace described the ceremony as a “deeply personal family moment.”