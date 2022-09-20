Hulk and Camila Ângelo: player’s daughter celebrates 5 months and enchants followers with fantasy

As in the other months, Hulk and Camila Ângelo shared the photos of the anniversary of Zaya, the couple’s first child. For the fifth month of life, the couple chose the theme “ballerina” for the celebration.

In the photos, Hulk, Camila and Zaya pose next to the themed cake. The girl also appears dressed according to the theme of the party. Choosing one of each month, Zaya already had the anniversary of “Mary’s month”, a camp, with a safari theme, a circus and, now as a ballerina.

The photos received dozens of praise on the web. As with other posts on his Instagram, the player limited the amount of comments for the photo. “Each day that passes Zaya gets more beautiful!” wrote one. “Beautiful and blessed family,” praised another.

Hulk is still father of Ian, 13, Tiago, 11 and Alice, 8, fruits of his marriage to Iran Ângelo, Camila’s aunt. Therefore, the player’s children are half-siblings and cousins.

Hulk makes statements to Camila Ângelo on the web

In April, the same month that Zaya was born, Hulk and Camila Ângelo celebrated two years of marriage. To mark the special date, Hulk opened a photo album with records of different moments with his wife. In the caption, the player did not mince words to declare himself to his wife.

“Even with all the ups and downs, I would marry you again, because with each new sunrise, our love grows stronger and stronger”, declared the player.