Husband sentenced for wife’s death after knowingly transmitting HIV to her

The Jury Court of the District of Araranguá convicted a man denounced by the Public Ministry of Santa Catarina (MPSC) for the crime of murder, for having caused the death of his own wife, by transmitting HIV to her. The jurors, following the reasoning of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, understood that the defendant took the risk of killing his wife by failing to inform her that he was HIV positive, which prevented her from seeking appropriate treatment. The woman died as a result of complications caused by AIDS (Human Immunodeficiency Syndrome), a disease she contracted during the 10 years she was married to the defendant and had sexual relations with him without taking precautions, as she did not know the risks to which she was exposed. .

The defendant must serve a sentence of 12 years in prison, in an initially closed regime, having been convicted under the MPSC complaint, for murder with eventual intent, caused by omission, “when the omitting person should and could act to avoid the result” .

The Prosecutor Gabriel Ricardo Zanon Meyer served in the trial before the Sentencing Council. As the MPSC maintained and proved in the public criminal action, the defendant, even knowing that he was HIV positive since before marriage, never informed the victim about this fact, and always had sex with her, without using a condom. In addition, upon learning that the victim had contracted HIV, the defendant did nothing to prevent her death or communicate the need to seek treatment, thus assuming the risk of causing his wife’s death.

According to the forensic expert heard during the process, the victim was taken to the hospital by family members after being taken ‘from the hands’ of the defendant, presenting a serious health condition. The woman received medical care, and was admitted to the Regional Hospital of Araranguá for 10 days, but it was only during hospitalization that it was discovered that she had been infected with HIV. Despite receiving treatment, she ended up dying in the hospital, due to the advanced stage of the disease, just three days after the diagnosis was confirmed.

According to the legal medical expert, AIDS reduces immunity and facilitates the entry and development of any type of infection and injury, including brain injuries. The victim, had he been aware, could have started appropriate treatment.

MPSC demanded that the defendant be punished for the omission

After the complaint, after the investigation phase, the Public Ministry asked the court to classify the defendant’s conduct in the omissive modality, which occurs when the person does not do what he can and should to avoid the crime.

According to the Prosecutor Gabriel Ricardo Zanon Meyer, the case had very serious contours, since the defendant, even knowing, since 2003, that he was HIV positive, maintained unprotected relations with his wife for years, knowing that, in this way, he could infect her. , and he continued with his conduct even though he was aware that she could die of AIDS.

“As he, with his previous behavior, had created the risk of her developing the disease, he had an obligation to act to prevent the victim’s death, but even so, he never informed her about the disease, which prevented her from seeking the adequate treatment, which is made available free of charge by the SUS. Therefore, the defendant was held responsible for the death, and he accepted with indifference the fact of transmitting a fatal disease to the victim, conduct that the law calls “possible willful misconduct”, when the agent assumes the risk of producing the harmful result”, highlights the Prosecutor.

The defendant was not denounced for femicide only because, at the time of the crime, the law providing for this qualifier had not yet been passed. In the sentence, the Judge granted the possibility of the defendant to appeal in freedom, since he remained free during the process.