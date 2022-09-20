‘I am free, I like people’

The actress Deborah Secco declared himself bisexual in an interview with the Rio de Janeiro newspaper Extra this Sunday, the 18th. Despite being currently married to the actor and director Hugo Moura, the actress commented that she has been involved with other women. “I’m free, I like people,” she said. “I’m more inclined to be interested in men, but I’ve dated a few women.”

The statement came when Deborah commented on the plot of her character, Marlene, in the series. Rensga Hits, gives Globoplay. According to the artist, the rivalry with Helena (Fabiana Karla) may indicate a secret attraction to one another.

Actress Deborah Secco plays Marlene in the series ‘Rensga Hits’ Photograph: Instagram/@dedesecco

The actress also declared her admiration for women. “When they are really amazing and interesting, they seduce me too.”

In the sequence, Deborah also spoke about the criticism she received for admitting to having already been involved with married men. The actress stated that she has a good relationship with her actions. “I deal with my past very calmly. I have no problem talking about my mistakes, I think it takes me away from the possibility of making the same mistakes. If there’s one thing I’m not in life, it’s a hypocrite,” said the actress.

Deborah, who is currently successful with the series Rensga Hits, awaits the release of a production that was recorded in Portugal, a partnership between Globoplay and RTP, Codex 632. The artist has also worked on the work Iupi World, which will be broadcast by the children’s channel Gloob and is her creation with her husband, Hugo.