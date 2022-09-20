Ibovespa closes up more than 2% on the eve of Copom and Fed; dollar and interest rates fell sharply

The Ibovespa partially recovered the losses accumulated in the last week in a very volatile session. The index closed with a strong rise and a wide advantage over the New York Stock Exchanges, which ended the day with less intense gains. Perspectives on inflation and interest rates continue to stir up market sentiments, on the eve of monetary policy meetings in Brazil and the United States.

The Brazilian stock market started the day low, but followed the turn of oil prices in the international market. This gave breath to Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4), the company with the highest weight in the index after Vale (VALE3). The mining company and the big banks also rose between 2% and 3% today.

A series of domestic news stirred up the business. Petrobras reduced diesel sales prices to distributors by R$ 0.30 and the value of the liter charged from distributors will increase from R$ 5.19 to R$ 4.89. The adjustment promises to reflect once again on inflation rates, as it is the fuel that prices freight.

This Monday’s Focus bulletin brought yet another review of the drop in prices, predicting inflation of 6% at the end of 2022. “The market assimilated this very positively, with future interest rates falling across the curve, which benefits assets from risk”, says Luiz Souza, specialist in variable income at SVN Investimentos.

The PT candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said that the Fies student financing program will come back “strongly” if elected. Education companies soared on the stock exchange, with Yduqs (YDUQ3) and Cogna (COGN3) leading the Ibovespa rallies today.

The market would also have reacted to ex-minister Henrique Meirelles’ support for PT. Meirelles was president of the BC during the Lula government and during the Temer government he was responsible for implementing the spending ceiling. His support was seen by some as a clue to the candidate’s conduct of economic policy, should he be elected. “The market was not sure how Lula could take economic policy. When Meirelles says he’s going to support him, there’s already some prediction of how it’s going to be”, says Souza.

Juan Espinhel, an investment specialist at Ivest Consultoria, believes that the news was priceless. “Meirelles is respected, he knows a lot about economics, but this is a much more political signal than a signal for the market. We don’t expect that to make a price because there are other factors that weigh a lot more,” he said.

The Ibovespa ended the day up 2.33%, at 111,823 points. The financial volume of today’s session was R$ 24.5 billion.

Against the stock market, the commercial dollar fell sharply, retreating 1.79% and closing the day at R$ 5.165 in purchases and sales.

Future interest rates retreated on lower inflation forecasts. The DIF25 retreated 8 basis points in the after hours, at 11.94%. DIF27 and DIF29 contracts fell 13, to 11.58% and 11.69%, respectively.

“We are going to have a very volatile week, Wednesday will be turbulent and next week will be the minutes. The last thing investors can expect is a lull now,” Espinhel said.

In the United States, the session was also volatile. Investors remain focused on the meeting of the Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the US Federal Reserve. A decision on the interest rate will be released on Wednesday and the expectation is that the rate will rise between 75 basis points and up to 1 point.

At the end of the day, US stock markets consolidated in the positive territory. The Dow Jones rose 0.64% to 31,019 points; the S&P 500 rose 0.69% to 3,899 points; and Nasdaq rose 0.76%, closing at 11,535 points.

