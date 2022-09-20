Ibovespa (IBOV) surpasses Wall Street and closes sharply higher. Why did the index shoot up? – Money Times

O Ibovespa (IBOV) detached itself from Wall Street and closed sharply higher this Monday (19).

While US indices moved sideways for much of the day, the benchmark index for B3 (B3SA3) had an appreciation of 2.33%, to 111,823.89 points. With that, the Ibovespa broke the sequence of declines of the last four trading sessions.

Investors are waiting for the “Super Wednesday”, which is when the central bank it’s the Federal Reserve (Fed) announce decisions on the monetary policy of their respective countries.

Markets fear a more aggressive stance by the Fed on interest rates United States. Concerns increased after the release of the latest US consumer price index data (CPIin the acronym in English), which came worse than expected.

The projections are for a readjustment of 0.75 percentage point, with the monetary tightening cycle continuing for a while longer.

According to bank of america (BofA), US interest rates should reach the level of 3.75%-4% by the end of the year – 0.50 percentage point more than projected in June. Currently, the rate is at 2.25%-2.50%.

already the UBS expects another two increases of 0.50 percentage point in the November and December meetings. In the bank’s assessment, the latest CPI data ended any hope of cooling down in prices.

In Brazil, expectations are for the end of the monetary tightening cycle. For Itaú, the Central Bank must end the upward movement of Selic this week – and within the current level of 13.75%.

“We believe that the scenario of inflation for the relevant horizon of monetary policy improved marginally, and that, therefore, the committee should indicate the interruption of the monetary tightening process”, comments the institution, in a document.

In a new Focus Report, economists revised the National Broad Consumer Price Index forecast (IPCA) at the end of 2022, from 6.4% to 6%.

For 2023, the forecast dropped for the fifth week in a row, from 5.17% to 5.01%. For 2024, the projection rose from 3.47% to 3.5%, while for 2025 the estimate was maintained at 3%.

Why did the Ibovespa rise sharply this Monday?

Felipe Castro, specialist in variable income at Blue3, points out that, analyzing the main companies listed on the Brazilian stock exchange, it is possible to perceive that their business models are “solid” and “known”.

At a time of interest rate variation, they are more robust, which is why investors end up migrating to this point, says Castro.

Fabio Fares, a macro analysis specialist at Quantzed, believes that the market has reacted to the support of Henrique Meirelles (União Brasil) to the former president and current presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN).

According to Fares, Meirelles’ support begins to “bring light” to an economic team with a cadre of ministers more focused on the good things that the market wants to see – such as fiscal responsibility, for example.

“Meirelles was president of the Central Bank and did a good job at the front. He is a politician and he knows enough,” he says.

“Meirelles is seen as the famous ‘Posto Ipiranga’. If he needed anything, he called Meirelles. The market saw that it could be a good thing”, completes the specialist.

Régis Chinchila and Luis Novaes, from Terra Investimentos, recall that Meirelles was an important player in the Lula government, being one of the main responsible for the economic policy that provided growth in the midst of a favorable scenario for Brazil.

“In this way, the market welcomes this news, as it helps to remove the idea of ​​a government closer to Dilma’s last term, with little concern for the fiscal and bad economic results”, say the analysts.

highlights of the day

On a day of weak declines, the good performance of the Ibovespa this Monday comes from the commoditieswith OK (VALE3) advancing more than 3% and Petrobras (PETR4) 1.59%.

Earlier, the state-owned company announced a further reduction in the average sale price of diesel, from R$5.19 to R$4.89 per liter, which will be implemented tomorrow.

In addition to Petrobras and Vale, Brazilian banks, which have a relevant weight in the index, had a positive session, with emphasis on Itau (ITUB4) and its appreciation of 3.75%.

But it was the education sector that stood out. yduqs (YDUQ3) and cogna (COGN3) shot up today. According to Morgan Stanley, the decision of the Ministry of Education (MEC) to suspend the accreditation processes for online undergraduate law courses is positive.

Furthermore, Lula’s speeches about investments in education were digested by the market. Lula declared that the Fies and Prouni programs will come back with force if elected.

