Ifix closes session with a slight drop; FII HCTR11 is a high-profile

The Ifix – an index that brings together the most traded real estate funds on the B3 – closed the session this Monday (19) with a drop of 0.02%, at 2,983 points. The Hectare fund (HCTR11) topped the list of the highest highs in the trading session, up 2.9%. Check out the rest of today’s highlights throughout the FIIs Center.

Investors with more than 5% of shares in the FII CSHG Prime Offices (HGPO11) requested the convening of a new extraordinary general meeting (AGE) to discuss the sale of the fund’s portfolio and, consequently, the liquidation of the portfolio.

The group wants to debate an offer of R$ 466 million for the Metropolitan and Platinum buildings, located near Avenida Faria Lima, in São Paulo, a region considered prime for the corporate slab segment. The proposal reached the bottom last Wednesday (14).

As the offer was below the minimum value set by the shareholders in a recent competitive process for the sale of properties, the fund decided not to call a new EGM to address the issue.

However, last Friday (16), the group of investors with more than 5% of the shares asked for the meeting to be held and the analysis of the offer, which represents the value of R$ 36,983.90 per square meter.

Biggest highs this Monday (19):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) HCTR11 Hectare Others 2.9 VCJR11 Vectis Real Interest Titles and Val. furniture 2.18 BLMR11 Bluemacaw Renda+ FOF Titles and Val. furniture 2.02 BPFF11 Brazil Plural Absolute Titles and Val. furniture two RBRP11 RBR Properties Others 1.77

Biggest casualties of this Monday (19):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) ALZR11 Alianza Trust Income Logistics -3.49 NSLU11 Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Hospital -1.96 BTCR11 BTG Pactual Credito Imobiliario Titles and Val. furniture -1.55 REC11 REC Receivables Titles and Val. furniture -1.51 MCHF11 Mauá Capital Hedge Fund Titles and Val. furniture -1.4

New issuance of (SNCI11) shares; (XPLG11) completes acquisition of logistics warehouse in SP

Check the latest information released by real estate funds in relevant facts:

(XPLG11) completes acquisition of logistics warehouse in SP for R$ 68.4 million

FII XP Log concluded the purchase of the Santana Business Park logistics complex, located in Barueri, in the state of São Paulo. The business started in July 2020 with the companies Vancorp Assessoria e Investimentos, Dayan Participações e Investimentos and DV Empreendimentos Imobiliários.

The fund paid R$ 68.4 million for the space of almost 19 thousand square meters of gross leasable area (GLA), according to a material fact disclosed by the portfolio.

Under the agreement, the former owners agreed to pay the fund a guaranteed minimum income of R$479,000 for the next 12 months. From the amount, the amount received by the portfolio of the current tenants of the property will be deducted.

Currently, 57% of Santana Business Park’s GLA is leased, 45% of which in the atypical modality – longer lease contracts that do not allow changes during the term.

The sellers will also be responsible for the charges related to the vacant area during the period of twelve months, details the management of XP Log, which estimates an increase in the monthly revenue of the portfolio of approximately R$ 0.0177 per share.

FII (SNCI11) wants to raise BRL 40 million in a new issuance of quotas

The FII Suno Receivíveis approved the execution of the fourth issue of new shares of the fund and intends to raise, initially, up to R$ 40.6 million, according to a statement from the portfolio to the market.

The unit price for the new papers was set at R$100.00 and the offering distribution fee will be R$0.15, totaling a subscription price of R$100.15.

At the opening of the market this Monday (19), the shares of Suno Receivables were being negotiated at R$ 100.44.

Shareholders with positions at the end of the session on Wednesday (21) will have preemptive rights in the fourth issue of the FII, which can be exercised between September 26 and October 3, 2022. The proportion factor is 11%.

Focused on investing in real estate receivables certificates (CRI), Suno Recebíveis currently has a net worth of R$361 million.

Check out which funds distribute income this Monday (19):

ticker Background Performance IRDM11 Iridium Receivables BRL 1.26 RBRY11 RBR Structured Real Estate Credit BRL 1.20 RBRR11 RBR High Grade Yield BRL 1.00 CPFF11 Flagship Reit FoF BRL 0.62 RBRF11 RBR Alpha Multistrategy BRL 0.60 MGFF11 Mahogany FoF BRL 0.55

The real estate sector was heavily punished by the coronavirus pandemic and high interest rates. The social isolation measures directly affected establishments such as corporate spaces, causing offices to promptly need to migrate to the home office and, from then on, discussions about new work models brought even more uncertainties to the market. The high interest rates, in addition to making financing for the real estate sector more expensive, made investors from variable income migrate to fixed income.

However, according to Ricardo Figueiredo, from Spiti, Caio Conca, from Capitânia Investimentos, and Rafael Furlan, from Norte Asset, guests of episode 163 of Stock Pickers, the scenario has changed and there are great opportunities in the segment.

If, on the one hand, the restrictive measures imposed by the coronavirus perpetuated the hybrid work model, on the other hand, they imposed new rules on offices. According to Ricardo Figueiredo, a specialist in real estate funds, today corporate environments can even be rotating, but they require a larger physical space due to sanitary rules, which consequently demands more area per square meter for each person – and this is already being reflected. in the market.

With regard to the real estate fund sector, analysts point out that this value is not yet in the assets.

For Conca, the answer to this is clear: “The Real Estate Fund industry is addicted to dividends and pays little attention to the real estate cycle”.

According to analysts, there is, for example, a much greater demand than the supply for corporate spaces. Today, funds are only trading 60% of the value at replacement cost and at some point this will reveal itself in equity, but the desire for passive income ends up letting these opportunities pass.

Focus Bulletin brings new expectation of fall for inflation

The financial market has once again reduced inflation expectations for 2022 and 2023 and raised the projection for growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for this year, as shown by data from the Focus Bulletin released this Monday (12) by the Central Bank. .

The expectation for the 2023 GDP was maintained, after two consecutive weeks of high

It was the twelfth consecutive week of decline in the projection for the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) this year and the fifth for next year.

For 2022, there are also 12 straight weeks of upward projections for the GDP estimate in 2022.

According to financial institutions consulted weekly by the BC, expectations for this year’s IPCA rose from 6.40% a week ago to 6.00%. For 2023, the projection dropped from 5.17% to 5.01%.

The IPCA projection for 2024, however, rose for the third week in a row, from 3.47% to 3.50% between the two weeks.

After Petrobras’ ‘monster’ dividend, FII distributes BRL 5.65 per share

Another 110,000 investors will have many reasons to celebrate. This is the number of shareholders of the FII Alianza Trust Renda Imobiliária (ALZR11) which, on Friday night (16), informed the market that it will pay a dividend of R$ 5.65 per share on the 23rd of September. And more: like all real estate fund income, the value is exempt from income tax.

The value is well above the average of R$ 0.78 per share that is usually distributed – and it happened for an extraordinary reason: the FII Alianza Trust Renda Imobiliária concluded the sale of a property located on Avenida Nações Unidas, in the capital of São Paulo, leased to Clariant Brasil, a company in the chemical sector, after a long negotiation that began in April.

According to the material fact that informed about the sale and was released on the previous Friday, the 9th, the property has a plot of approximately 32,800 square meters and a built area of ​​29,000 square meters.

In a management report, the FII informed that “this operation confirms an important thesis of the Fund, of not only allowing excellent income with high month-to-month predictability, but also of having assets of high real estate value, with potential generation of additional value to the our shareholders”, and announced that, at this moment, an extraordinary result of R$ 28.9 million will be distributed to ALZR11 shareholders.

FII XP Macaé rises 37% in one week; understand the reasons for the strong appreciation

Despite the 10% drop recorded in this Friday’s session (16), the FII XP Corporate Macaé (XPCM11) ended the week with an appreciation of 37.22%. The sharp rise began after the fund finally announced a new tenant.

Last week, the portfolio signed a contract for the lease of six sets of The Corporate building, located in the city of Macaé, in Rio de Janeiro. The space is the only property in the portfolio and has been completely unoccupied since December 2020, when Petrobras (PETR4) terminated the contract with the FII.

Faced with the total vacancy of the portfolio, XP Corporate Macaé closed 2021 with a drop of 48%, the largest among the portfolios that were part of the Ifix – index of the most traded funds on B3 – at the time.

The newly leased sets represent a gross leasable area (GLA) of just over 3,000 square meters and the contract has a term of 60 months, according to a material fact disclosed by the FII.

With the new lease, the fund reduces the portfolio’s vacancy rate from 100% to 85%. The news encouraged the market and made the share of XP Corporate Macaé operate strongly throughout the week, reducing the rise on Friday (16).

