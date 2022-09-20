IMC (MEAL3) sells subsidiary in Panama for US$ 40 million, in first move after Faro Capital takes over management

IMC (MEAL3), owner of the Frango Assado, Pizza Hut and KFC brands in Brazil, announced this Monday the sale of its subsidiary IMC Caribbean, which operates the food and beverage concessions at Tocumem International Airport, Panama, by US $40 million (about R$210 million).

“The total value of the sale covers 13 stores operating in terminal 1 and the concession to operate another 11 units in terminal 2”, explains the company, in a document published by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). “Completion of the sale is scheduled for the next 40 days and is subject to the usual terms and conditions for operations of this nature.”

The change is the first to take place after Faro Capital entered as manager of IMC – which arrived at the business defending the efficiency banner, focusing on the resumption of sales and increased profitability.

Faro Capital is a family investment firm, which positions itself as having a focus on “long-term value creation”. The office’s original resources came from agribusiness, but there has been an important diversification over the last decade with operations in the real estate, chemical and investment sectors in general.

Alexandre Santoro, the company’s current executive director (CEO), took office in April this year, amid changes in IMC’s shareholder base.

