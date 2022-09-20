In a new promotion, PayPal gives coupons of R$ 50 and R$ 25; learn how to rescue

This Monday (19) the PayPal again carried out a promotional action for Brazilian users. This time, the digital payment platform distributes coupons worth BRL 50 and BRL 25.

It is worth remembering that at the end of last year the company took a similar action, also with R$50 coupons. However, there was a little controversy, as some coupons were canceled without any explanation. Until the Procon-SP threatened to fine PayPal. And it worked. Users who had their coupons canceled received their money back directly to their balance.

For this new promotion, both coupons are valid until the 30th of September. See how to redeem.

How to redeem PayPal coupons

It is very easy to redeem the amounts offered by PayPal. Simply click on one of the two links listed below and click the “save offer” on the page that opens.

However, this time PayPal didn’t give any details on who can take advantage of the promotion. It’s literally a lottery. You click the “Save Offer” button and if your account is eligible, you will receive a positive message saying that it was successful to redeem. If the account is ineligible, you will receive an error message that the account is ineligible.

But company does not explain the criteria for an account to be eligible or not. I tried both links but unfortunately I was not successful with either. An acquaintance of mine, however, managed to redeem the R$25 coupon.

Even with the error message, try accessing your wallet. Some users reported that both vouchers appeared even with the error messages. The value acquired through these promotions appears in the “Offers” section, just below the payment methods.

Where to use PayPal coupons

PayPal coupons can be used on a number of services. See some of them:

Airbnb

Cornershop by Uber

Epic Games

ticket.com

Cultura Bookstore

nespresso

cloud

rappi

Shein

Steam

Twitch

Uber

udemy

Microsoft’s Xbox Store

All of the above services accept PayPal as payment. If you were able to redeem one of the coupons (or both), it’s a great opportunity to redeem a game on Nuuvem, Steam or Xbox Store. If you use Uber a lot, you can also pay for trips with coupons.

But attention: you can only use one of the coupons at a time. So, if you manage to redeem both, it is not possible to make a purchase of R$ 75 at once.