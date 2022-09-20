In a thong bikini, Lívian Aragão rocks photos on the beach

Daughter of Renato Aragão, Lívian Aragão shows off a toned and curvy body when wearing a red bikini on the beach

The actress Livian Aragoncomedian’s daughter Renato Aragão, raised the temperature of social media by opening a photo album on the beach on social media. The star appeared only in a red bikini while enjoying a sunny day outdoors.

In the images, the artist left her body on display, with the right to a healed belly, when she was photographed while walking on a beach in Ceará. “Renewing the energies,” she said in the caption.

In the comments, fans praised her beauty. “Beautiful,” said one follower. “Perfect,” commented another. “Beautiful”, declared another.

Lívian Aragão reveals the end of the relationship

Lívian Aragão announced the end of her relationship with streamer and influencer João Vitor Façanha, a few weeks ago. Through a post on social media, she confirmed the separation.

“It was an intense few months of lots of love, affection and laughter. We, in that time together, learned a lot from each other, but a few weeks ago, we decided that we needed to walk alone. Rest assured, everything is fine between us, we are just living different moments of life and that’s why our relationship came to an end”they reported.

And the two continued the text about the breakup. “Our relationship ended but the respect, affection and admiration continue. We still like each other a lot, but now as friends. I ask that you respect this delicate moment for both of you and that this matter be closed here. We will not comment further on this matter as everything is already resolved and in peace. A tight hug, Lívian and Jota”they wrote.