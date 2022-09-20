In conflict with royalty, Meghan gets emotional at the queen’s funeral

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle never hid her admiration for Queen Elizabeth II, even after she abdicated royal duties with her husband Prince Harry, grandson of the late Majesty. This Monday (19/9), she participated in the religious service at Westmister Abbey, in London, in honor of the monarch. At times, the former Hollywood actress could not contain her emotion.

Faced with the commotion, the photographers present at the ceremony took the Duchess of Sussex with teary eyes. Inside the church, she tried to hide her emotion with her wide-brimmed hat. With the exit from the Westminster Abbey coffin, flashes captured the former actress crying and with trembling lips, as reported by The Sun. She tried to wipe away tears. “Meghan’s makeup ran off after she cried,” the tabloid wrote.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at Westminster Abbey during Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended to the throne of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 following the death of her husband. father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on 8 September 2022 and is succeeded by her eldest son King Charles III. Meghan can’t contain her emotion at the religious service in honor of Queen Elizabeth IIGareth Cattermole/Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, follow Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it is held at Westminster Abbey after the state funeral on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended to the throne of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 following the death of her husband. father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on 8 September 2022 and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. Harry and Meghan held hands during the ceremonyFrank Augstein – WPA Pool/Getty Images Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex enter Westminster Abbey during Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral at Westminster Abbey arrive for Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral held at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended to the throne of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 following the death of her husband. father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on 8 September 2022 and is succeeded by her eldest son King Charles III. The Duke of Sussex was not allowed to wear military attire at the service Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Meghan Markle In some photos you can see how the Sussexes are more isolated from the other royal relativesPhil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images Metrópoles 2 partner advertising LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives at Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended to the throne of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 following the death of her husband. father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on 8 September 2022 and is succeeded by her eldest son King Charles III. Meghan, Duchess of SussexChristopher Furlong/Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen at The Mall before Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended to the throne of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 following the death of her husband. father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on 8 September 2022 and is succeeded by her eldest son King Charles III. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen Ian Forsyth/Getty Images 0

Meghan stood next to her husband, Harry. At the church, they sat in the second row, while their father, King Charles III, Uncle Andrew, and brother, William, took the front-row seats. The attitude was seen by the press as a way to isolate the couple. At the end of the service, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex watched as a group of Royal Navy officers loaded the queen’s coffin into a vehicle.

Dry your eyes Meg, you’ll be away from these ghouls very soon. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex 🖤 pic.twitter.com/TnePlv3k1Q — Paula (@Walsh2Paula) September 19, 2022

Elizabeth’s skiff will go to Windsor Castle, a property set 40 minutes from the English capital. There, she will stand beside the coffin of her late husband, Prince Philip. They were married for 73 years. The queen chose to stay in the palace because there are the bodies of some of the people she loved most, such as her parents, King George VI and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, and her husband, in addition to the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Fights

With the accession of Charles to the command of the British Crown on the 8th, the grandchildren of the sovereign in office started to have the title of prince or princess. According to the rules established by King George V, in 1917, Archie and Lilibet, being heirs of a son of a monarch, should earn the initial HRH, that is, His or Her Royal Highness (His Royal Highness, in English translation).

The use of the expression, however, was not authorized by the monarchy, reason for Meghan and Harry to be desperate and enraged, as reported by the press. As 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet cannot bear the term His Royal Highness, they consequently lose a number of privileges. However, Harry and Meghan’s children will not enjoy the perks, as their parents resigned from high-ranking royal duties in March 2020.

Archie and Lilibet stop earning salaries as active royals. Another disadvantage of not being able to use Her Royal Highness is related to the loss of security and protection provided by the UK government. The question has always been one of the concerns of the children’s mother, Meghan.

To learn more, follow the column’s profile on Instagram.