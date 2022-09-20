In ‘Pantanal’, Alcides reveals to Tiberio that he will become a killer after being raped by Tenório

In “Pantanal”, in the next week’s chapters, Tenório (Murilo Benício) surrenders Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), and rapes the pawn. Traumatized, Alcides tells Maria that the villain has marked him forever. The pawn goes into depression and insists on the idea that he can no longer be with his beloved. In conversation with Tiberio (Guito), Alcides states that he will become a killer. With the help of Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira), he is ambushed on Tenório’s (Murilo Benício) farm, waiting for the land grabber to attack him.

Trindade (Gabriel Sater) appears for Alcides (Juliano Cazarré)

Scene will not be explicit

In the original novel, shown in 1990 by the extinct Manchete, the pawn was castrated by the villain. In the current version, however, the author Bruno Luperi decided to adapt Tenório’s revenge and leave sexual violence between the lines. With hatred since Alcides started an affair with his then wife, Maria Bruaca, the farmer decides to kidnap the two and take them to Juma’s tapera. There, Tenório would rape Bruaca, but decides to change the focus to Alcides. By threatening to castrate and kill him, Bruaca begs Tenorio not to do it because she loves him.

Disgusted at hearing his ex-wife’s statement, he decides to “do worse” and takes Alcides to a room. The only thing the audience sees is Maria Bruaca’s astonished reaction when she hears Alcides’ screams, which imply that he is being tortured in some way. The scene will air next Monday, the 26th.

In the text, Bruno Luperi does not use the term “rape”, but suggests that this is what happened in the tapera in the dialogues that Alcides has with Bruaca and Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira). To Maria, the pawn says that he would prefer that Tenório had killed him and that he will no longer be able to have a sexual relationship with her, suggesting that she leave him. For Zaquieu, Alcides begins to probe and ask how the new pawn knew he was homosexual. From then on, Zaquieu insists on the matter and Alcides ends up telling him what happened. After that, Zaquieu offers to help him kill Tenório.

