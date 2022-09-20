Including flights to Brazil, TAP announces airline tickets with “irrefutable” prices

Yadunandan Singh

Airbus A330-900 A330neo TAP Portugal
Airbus A330-900 – Image: N509FZ / CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons


The Portuguese airline TAP, which flies from Lisbon and Porto to several destinations in Brazil, announces this Monday, September 19, that it has launched a “mega-price promotion with offers you cannot refuse”.

According to the airline, round-trip flights from bases in its national network – both Mainland Portugal and Islands – to all European destinations are priced from €49 (about R$254), African destinations from €49. 99, United States and Canada with prices starting at €299 and Brazil with flights available from €449 (about BRL 2330).

The promotional tickets included in this campaign can be purchased between today and october 2for travel to be made until June 30, 2023 (excluding the period from December 15, 2022 to January 15, 2023 and March 31 to April 17, 2023).

The base prices informed by TAP are with all fees included. The promotion is available both on the TAP website and at travel agencies.

The Portuguese airline currently has flights to airports in the cities of Natal (RN), Recife (PE), Salvador (BA), Fortaleza (CE), Belém (PA), Brasília (DF), Belo Horizonte (MG) , Porto Alegre (RS), Rio de Janeiro-Galeão (RJ) and Guarulhos (SP).

Note: AEROIN is not commissioned. This publication is for informational purposes only.

