Indian billionaire overtakes Jeff Bezos to become second richest in the world

the indian billionaire Gautam Adani became the second richest person on the planet by surpassing the creator of amazon, Jeff Bezos, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The fortune of the entrepreneur in the infrastructure segment is estimated at US$ 148 billion. The amount represents about R$ 760 billion, according to the current quotation.

Only Elon Musk, owner of Tesla, with an estimated net worth of $264 billion, is richer than Adani with a headroom of more than $100 billion. However, the Indian, known for his investments in infrastructure, is practically tied with Bezos, who had, on Monday, the 19th, a fortune estimated at very similar value. Amazon founder lost more than $44 billion this year, according to the index.

Gautam Adani had a meteoric rise during the covid-19 pandemic REUTERS/Amit Dave/File photo

Three weeks ago, Adani was ranked third among billionaires. Since then, his fortune has grown by $10 billion. The billionaire got even richer during the covid-19 pandemic, during which he announced several investments. Among them, the investment of US$ 70 billion in initiatives related to renewable energy until 2030.

Gautam Adani stands out in the infrastructure segment in India. Under the umbrella of the Adani Group, the tycoon invests from coal mines to power plants, ports and airports. Because of his business, Adani was the person who made the most money in 2022 in the world: since January, his fortune has increased by US$ 71 billion.

The airports commanded by Adani represent around 25% of all air traffic in India, in addition to the Port of Mundra, the country’s largest commercial port and also the most important coal import point – responsible for more than 40% of the energy matrix of the country. India.

Adani has expanded its territory of operation, mainly to countries bordering India. This is the case of Sri Lanka, where it plans to build a port terminal. In addition, the billionaire has invested in data centers to operate throughout the Indian territory, which has become one of the world’s technological hubs.

Ranking of the 10 richest on the planet, according to Bloomberg:

1. Elon Musk – $264 billion

2. Gautam Adani – $148 billion

3. Jeff Bezos – $148 billion

4. Bernard Arnault – $138 billion

5. Bill Gates – $112 billion

6. Warren Buffett – $96.2 billion

7. Larry Page – $94.7 billion

8. Sergey Brin – $90.6 billion

9. Larry Ellison – $89.0 billion

10. Mukesh Ambani US$88.7 billion