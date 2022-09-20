Inmate is released from hospital and jumps from the 5th floor to escape the police

A 42-year-old man jumped this Sunday (18), according to the Military Police, from the fifth floor of a hospital in Curitiba (PR) to try to escape. A witness who told the UOL having witnessed the fall stated that the prisoner lost his balance and fell out of the window.

He was hospitalized in the burn ward after setting fire to the jail where he was detained for ten days by the Civil Police. The detainee’s state of health was not disclosed, but according to the report, he was in a serious situation in the ICU.

According to witnesses who were passing by, in the Bigorrilho neighborhood, a noise was heard from a window being broken and when they looked up they saw the man hanging trying to flee the scene.

“He was screaming ‘they are going to kill me’ and then he tried to go back inside, but he lost his balance and fell on the roof. It was a frightening scene. I thought he would not survive the fall. I came to bring my sister to the hospital and come across this,” said app driver Rubens Oliveira, 34.

The Fire Department was called to go to the scene and had difficulties accessing the area. When they did, they found the patient unconscious and in cardiorespiratory arrest. The man had to be hastily intubated on the roof of the hospital and taken inside the hospital unit.

“We faced a lot of difficulty accessing the place and when we found him he was already unconscious. We did all the procedures, but to get him out of there was difficult. We used several ropes and a large stretcher. We rescued him alive to the hospital. We had to act fast. “, said Lieutenant Matheus Cândido to the UOL.

The Mackenzie Evangelical University Hospital said that the patient had been hospitalized for ten days, under police escort “due to a traffic accident and for having set fire to the prison, upon being discharged from the ICU, he tried to escape and fell from walking. Due clarifications were granted to the family,” the hospital said in an official statement.

The information was also confirmed by the Military Police, who also stressed that “the police officers who escort prisoners in hospitals, do not stay inside the wing of the Intensive Care Unit. In this case, they were called when there was an attempt to escape”, explained the body also in note.