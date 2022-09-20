Inter beats Atlético-GO and resumes vice-leadership of the Brasileirão

Internacional returned to second place in the Brazilian standings. Today (19), Colorado beat Atlético-GO 2-1, with two goals from Pedro Henrique, at Antônio Accioly, for the 27th round, and was only behind Palmeiras in the table. Churín scored the Dragon’s goal.

Internacional reached 49 points, surpassed Fluminense and is eight behind Verdão, which is the leader. Atlético-GO follows in penultimate, with 22 points.

Atlético-GO returns to the field on the 28th (Wednesday) to face Corinthians, away from home. On the same day, Inter hosts Red Bull Bragantino.

It went well: Pedro Henrique seizes his chance with two goals

Pedro Henrique made good use of the chance he had on the team. A starter due to Wanderson’s injury, the striker soon scored two goals. In the first, he showed skill by dribbling and hitting hard. In the second he was opportunistic and just completed a cross to the empty goal.

It was bad: Edenilson makes a lot of mistakes and gets scolded

Edenilson was given a chance to start the match in place of Johnny, who serves on the United States national team. But he didn’t make the most of his opportunity. He missed a lot of passes and ended up being scolded by Mano Menezes at the end of the first half.

Review for the game for seven minutes

Inter’s second goal was only validated after the VAR review, which took seven minutes. In the throw, a ball away by Dudu hit Mauricio and left for Alan Patrick. The bid continued and ended up in a goal by Pedro Henrique. To check if there was an impediment in the involuntary bid, the video team drew lines and took a long time to authorize the restart of the game. After much talk, the field decision prevailed and the goal was validated.

Atlético-GO game: Good start, but gaps in the back

Atlético-GO got off to a good start. Exploiting attacks on the left side, the team from Goiás arrived at least twice with danger, in headers from Churín and Airton. Even though they didn’t have absolute control of the game, the home team was effective in their plays and piled up shots. But, in the eagerness to score to scare away the bad phase that leaves the team in the penultimate position, the team advanced too much and gave Inter what he likes most: space to counterattack. Thus, in the first half, they were two goals behind. In the final stage, Churín discounted and put the hosts back in the game.

Inter’s game: Everything Colorado likes

Atlético-GO gave Inter everything he likes: space. As its main characteristic, Colorado retreated in the beginning of the game, attracted the opponent and abused the plays in speed. After being threatened a few times, he counted on an individual move by Pedro Henrique to open the scoring. A few minutes later, the rival defense failed and the second goal gave tranquility. From then on, Inter tried to always explore the spaces left by the advance of the desperate Dragon, but they lost focus in the second half and took a goal, transforming the match completely.

Game delayed by goalkeeper uniform

The game took a few minutes longer to start. The reason for the delay was the uniform of goalkeeper Renan, from Atlético-GO. The shirt, in a dark shade of blue, could be confused with the uniform of his teammates, in black and red. Therefore, the refereeing team only authorized the start of the match when he returned to the changing rooms and changed for a yellow shirt.

DATASHEET:

ATLÉTICO-GO 1 x 2 INTERNATIONAL

Date: 09/19/2022 (Monday)

Place: Antônio Accioly stadium, in Goiânia (GO)

referee: Edina Alves (SP)

auxiliaries: Neuza Inês Back and Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa (both from São Paulo)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (RJ)

yellow cards: Klaus, Rhaldney, Ricardinho (ATL); Bustos, Pedro Henrique (INT)

goals: Pedro Henrique, from Inter, at 27 and 34 minutes of the first half; Churín, from Atlético-GO, in the 18th minute of the second half;

ATHLETIC-GO: Renan; Dudu, Lucas Gazal, Klaus and Arthur Henrique (Ricardinho); Willian Maranhão, Rhaldney (Marlon Freitas) and Shaylon (Kelvin); Airton (Léo Pereira), Churin and Wellington Rato. Technician: Eduardo Souza (assistant)

INTER: Keiller; Busts, Market, Vitão and Renê; Gabriel, Edenilson (Liziero), Mauricio (Moledo), Alan Patrick (De Pena) and Pedro Henrique (David); German (Braian Romero). Technician: Mano Menezes