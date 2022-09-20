Interest rate maintenance is still uncertain and divides analysts; Copom meeting starts today (20) – News

The BC (Central Bank) Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) holds its sixth meeting of the year this Tuesday (20) and Wednesday (21), to define the destination of the Selic rate, the basic interest of the Brazilian economy. The expectations of financial market analysts are divided between the maintenance of the rate at 13.75% per yearor a new rise, to 14% per year.

The committee’s decision will be announced at the end of the second day of the meeting, Wednesday (21). If the forecast for an increase is confirmed, it will be the 13th consecutive increase in the Selic rate in this cycle of monetary tightening, the longest in Copom’s history.

The first interest rate hike took place in March 2021, when it was at a low of 2%. Since then, it has risen 11.75 percentage points, which is considered the biggest interest rate shock since 1999, when there was a currency crisis during which the BC raised the Selic rate by 20 percentage points at once.





In a statement issued after the last meeting, at the beginning of August, the Copom informed that the risk of inflation being above expectations in longer terms made the BC choose not to end the cycle of increases in the Selic rate at that time. However, in the text, the Copom informed that it should reduce the rate of hikes, raising the rate by 0.25 point.





in july and in August two consecutive deflations were recorded, which increased expectations that the bank could end the cycle of increases. In addition falling energy and fuel prices made the official inflation stays below 10% in the 12-month period ending in August.





What is Selic?

The Selic is the basic interest rate because it is the lowest in the economy and works as a floor for the interest charged in the market. It is used in loans between banks and in investments made by financial institutions in federal government bonds.

In summary, the Selic rate is the rate that banks pay to take money from the market and pass it on to companies or consumers in the form of loans or financing. For this reason, the interest that banks charge consumers is always higher than the Selic rate.

The base rate also serves as the BC’s main instrument to keep inflation under control, close to the target established by the government. This happens because higher interest rates make credit more expensive, reduce the willingness to consume and stimulate new investment alternatives.

When the Copom raises the Selic, the objective is to contain the heated demand, which raises the prices of products, because higher interest rates make credit more expensive and encourage savings. When basic interest rates fall, the tendency is for credit to become cheaper, encouraging production and consumption.



