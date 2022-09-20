iOS: 6 Basic Things Every iPhone User Should Know | Productivity

The iPhone (iOS) has a number of useful features, but they can be little explored by users. Examples of this are functions such as Focus mode, Spotlight and the addition of Widgets on the main screens. These tools, although little known, can facilitate various daily activities and allow the user to stay focused while performing important tasks. Check out, below, six features of iPhone cell phones that should be known by those who use the Apple operating system.

iPhone: see six little-used resources to explore on Apple's system

iPhone (iOS) has a native feature capable of identifying all text content present in images. With the function, it is possible to select the excerpts to do web searches, translations or to share the contents in messaging applications, for example. In addition, the function is also capable of recognizing numbers, and can be used to save a contact in the phone book.

To use it, open your phone’s camera and point it at an area with writing. Wait a few seconds for the tool to identify the text and then tap on the icon that will appear in the lower left corner of the screen to open the options. It is worth remembering that, with the release of iOS 16, the feature also gains currency conversion function.

2. Customize different Focus modes

Another basic feature present on Apple phones is Focus mode, which can help those who want to become more productive throughout the day. With the tool, users can avoid distractions when carrying out activities, increasing their levels of concentration and productivity, as the function allows, among other things, to block notifications from social networks and specific contacts.

To configure a new Focus, access the device settings and click on “Focus”. From there, select one of the available modes or press the “+” icon to open other options. Then flip the switch next to Focus mode to enable it, and select the apps and contacts to allow receiving alerts when the function is enabled. Here are some settings you can make in this option.

Another interesting feature of Focus mode is that it allows the user to create an automation to activate it. Thus, it is possible to define a specific time of day or a location for the Focus to be activated automatically. For example, the user can configure the “Work” Focus to be activated when arriving at the company’s address, or can set the “Sleep” mode to start working at 22:00, for example.

3. Hide photos and apps from the library

The iPhone (iOS) also has native features that allow you to hide photos from the gallery and applications installed on the phone. With the functions, it is possible to store images in a hidden folder and hide apps from the smartphone’s Home Screen – which will prevent third parties from having easy access to the content. In iOS 16, it is worth remembering that the gallery gains a new feature that automatically puts a password on hidden photo albums. Learn more here.

To hide photos, open your phone’s gallery and tap “Select”. Then click on the images you want to hide and then on the share icon in the lower left corner of the screen to open the options. Swipe until you find “Hide”, press on and confirm the procedure. From then on, all content will be available in the “Hidden Items” album.

To hide apps from the home screen, tap and press an app icon and click “Remove app”. Then select the “Remove from Home Screen” option to complete the procedure. The feature removes the app icon from the iPhone Home Screen (iOS), but does not delete the mobile app, it just transfers it to the App Library.

4. Modify the Control Center with your preferred apps

You can customize the iPhone (iOS) Control Center to remove or add widgets. The feature allows quick access to some useful controls and apps, such as flashlight, calculator, volume and screen brightness, for example.

To modify the icons, just access the phone’s settings and tap on the “Control Center” option. Then hit the “-” sign to remove the shortcuts from Control Center. To add new icons, tap on the “+” sign next to the desired control.

5. Add the battery percentage widget

Another very useful feature of the iPhone (iOS) allows you to add a battery percentage widget to your phone’s Home Screen, which can simplify charge level queries. With the feature, it is not necessary to access the Control Center to check the battery status, as the widget brings this information and can be positioned right on the mobile home screen.

To configure the shortcut, tap and press on an empty area of ​​the screen for a few seconds. Then, press on the “+” icon in the upper left corner of the screen to open the options. Swipe until you find the “Batteries” tab and press on it. Then swipe the screen to the side to set the widget style and go to “Add Widget” to add it to the Home Screen.

6. Use Spotlight to Search

Spotilight is a very useful search feature, although its features are little explored by users. With it, you can do searches on and off the iPhone – you can search for downloaded apps or check Google search results, for example. The tool even offers suggestions for applications or actions based on interaction with the cell phone. So if you usually open a certain app at a specific time of day, Siri’s suggestions will be in line with your routine.

Another useful feature of the feature is that it can return results for math calculations and currency conversions in a few seconds, without having to open the phone’s calculator. In addition, it is also possible to check the score of some games directly through Spotlight, without having to search in the search engine.

with information from MakeUseOf and Apple (1/two/3)

