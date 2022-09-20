Ipec: columnists analyze the results of this Monday’s presidential poll; watch videos | Elections 2022

Ciro Gomes has 7% and Simone Tebet has 4% of voting intentions.

The institute’s previous survey, released on September 12, showed Lula with 46% of voting intentions and Bolsonaro with 31%.

Commentators from g1 and Globonews assess that the survey points to stability. Less than two weeks before the elections, Lula is closer to an outcome in the first round than previous surveys indicated.

See columnist reviews.

Eliane: ‘The possibility of Lula’s victory in the 1st round is real’

Globonews commentator Eliane Cantanhêde draws attention to the widening gap between Lula and Bolsonaro, making concrete the possibility of victory for the former president in the first round.

“Lula has already had an advantage over Bolsonaro since 2018. He crossed the entire campaign with a very solid distance. Now, in the final stretch, instead of reducing this difference – as Bolsonaro’s campaign keeps betting – on the contrary, the distance has been increasing .”

Ipec: Lula extends advantage among families with income of up to two minimum wages

Although he does not have a leadership in voting intentions in all social strata, Lula reaches the highest point of his campaign performance in the following groups: women, men, Northeast, Southeast, voters who earn one to two minimum wages, Catholics and Evangelicals .

“The result of the Ipec poll explains the president’s statements”, analyzes Julia Dualibi, referring to Bolsonaro’s recent statements.

In a speech to supporters in front of the Brazilian embassy in the United Kingdom, the president said that “there is no way not to win in the first round.”

Mauro: ‘Ipec confirms Lula’s upward movement and Bolsonaro’s stability’

“This is the third Ipec poll that confirms Lula’s rise,” says Mauro Paulino. We observe this same movement among the most numerous segments.

“With 52% of valid votes, the chance of ending up in the first round if the election took place today would be very high.”

For the Globonews commentator, it is very significant that, two weeks before the elections, Lula shows an ascension while Bolsonaro oscillates negatively.

“This means that all these attempts by Bolsonaro to attract the poorest population have not been having an effect in the last month”, he says. “The social benefits do not favor Bolsonaro because the population does not understand these benefits as something that will last.”

Lula has 58% of voting intentions among those who receive up to 2 minimum wages, while Bolsonaro has 25%.

Columnist Miriam Leitão comments on the statements of communications minister Fabio Faria, who encouraged the closing of IPEC on social media.

“He [Bolsonaro] is stagnant, and Lula has been improving in several segments. Knowing this, he plays that he will win in the first round, otherwise there is something wrong in the TSE. And your ministers on duty say that. It’s part of the same set of narratives they create.”

Globonews commentator and g1 columnist Ana Flor also highlights the rejection rate of the president: half of the electorate says they would not vote for Bolsonaro at all.