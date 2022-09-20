Ipec: Half of the electorate say they don’t vote for Bolsonaro at all; Lula is rejected by 33% | Election poll

Ipec survey (formerly Ibope) released this Monday (19), commissioned by Globe points out that half of the electorate (50%) would not vote for the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) no way. O ex-president Squid (EN) is rejected by 33%.

In relation to the last poll, released on September 12, Bolsonaro remained with the same index, while Lula fluctuated two points down, within the margin of error, of two percentage points more or less.

When compared to the first poll of the historical series, on August 15, Bolsonaro grew four points — he had 46% rejection and now has 50%. Lula, in turn, remains with the same 33%.

See other survey data:

Bolsonaro has higher rejection rates among residents of the Northeast (61%), young people aged 16 to 24 (56%), and people with a family income of up to one minimum wage (55%).

Lula, on the other hand, has greater rejection among the richest, with a family income of more than five minimum wages (52%), among voters with higher education (43%) and residents of the South region (42%).

The Ipec poll released this Monday shows Lula in the lead in the first round, with 47% of the votes, followed by Bolsonaro, with 31%.

Ciro Gomes (PDT), who appears in third in the survey, had 17% rejection in the last survey and now has 15%. Already Simone Tebet (MDB) has 6% rejection, compared to 7% the previous week.