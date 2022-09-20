Ipec: Lula goes from 46% to 47%, and Bolsonaro remains with 31% | Election poll

Ipec survey released this Monday (19), commissioned by Globe show the former president Squid (EN) with 47% of voting intentions and the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with 31% in the election for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022.

In relation to the previous IPEC survey, on September 12, Lula went from 46% to 47%; Bolsonaro remained with the same percentage as then. The margin of error is two percentage points up or down.

According to Ipec, the result indicates a scenario of stability in the dispute, two weeks before the election.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) follows with 7% of intentions, the same rate as in the previous survey. Simone Tebet (MDB) had 4% of last week’s Ipec and now has 5%. Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) remained with 1%.

Felipe d’Avila (Novo), Vera (PSTU), Constituent Eymael (DC), Léo Péricles (UP), Father Kelmon (PTB), Sofia Manzano (PCB) were mentioned, but they do not reach 1% each.

Stimulated voting intention

Squid (EN): 47% (46% in the previous poll as of 9 September)

(46% in the previous poll as of 9 September) Jair Bolsonaro (PL) : 31% (31% in previous survey)

: (31% in previous survey) Ciro Gomes (PDT) : 7% (7% in previous survey)

: (7% in previous survey) Simone Tebet (MDB): 5% (4% in previous survey)

(4% in previous survey) Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil): 1% (1% in previous survey)

(1% in previous survey) Felipe d’Avila (New): 0% (1% in previous survey)

(1% in previous survey) Will see (PSTU): 0% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) Eymael Constituent (DC): 0% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) Leo Pericles (UP): 0% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) Father Kelmon (PTB): 0% (not in previous survey)

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0% (0% in previous survey)

(0% in previous survey) white/null: 5% (6% in previous survey)

5% (6% in previous survey) Don’t know/didn’t answer: 4% (4% in previous survey)

The survey heard 3,008 people between the 17th and 18th of September in 181 municipalities. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The research was registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol BR-00073/2022.

Research shows that Lula is doing better:

among those who negatively evaluate the Bolsonaro administration (from 76% to 78%);

among those living in the Northeast (63%, compared to 61% in the previous survey);

among families with a monthly income of one minimum wage (58%, compared to 55% in the previous survey);

in households where at least one person receives aid from the federal government (55%, the same rate as in the previous survey);

among people with elementary education (58%, against 55% in the previous round);

among Catholics (53%, against 52% previously);

between blacks and browns (52%, compared to 50% in the previous survey);

in the current survey, Lula stands out among voters who live in municipalities with up to 50,000 inhabitants (53%).

Bolsonaro is doing better:

among those who think his management is great or good (83%, against 82% on September 9);

among evangelicals (48%, the same rate as last week);

among those living in the South (41%, the same rate as last week);

among men (35%, compared to 36% in the previous survey);

in households where no one receives aid from the federal government (33%, up from 34% last week);

in the current survey, Bolsonaro stands out among voters with higher education (37%).

Ipec also surveyed the intention to vote in the second round. Lula wins by 54% to 35% in the researched scenario. The institute says it is not possible to say at this moment whether or not PT can win the election in the first round.

Lula (EN): 54% (53% in the previous poll as of 9 September)

54% (53% in the previous poll as of 9 September) Bolsonaro (PL): 35% (36% in previous survey)

Valid votes exclude blank and invalid votes. Lula leads the dispute:

Squid (PT): 52% (51% in previous poll, as of 9 September)

(51% in previous poll, as of 9 September) Bolsonaro (PL): 34% (35% in previous survey)

(35% in previous survey) Cyrus (PDT): 7% (8% in previous survey)

(8% in previous survey) Tebet (MDB): 5% (4% in previous survey)

(4% in previous survey) Thronicke (Union Brazil): 1% (1% in previous survey)

In the spontaneous response, in which the names of the candidates are not shown, the numbers of Lula and Bolsonaro remain close to the stimulated. Lula has 45% (compared to 44% on 9/9) and Bolsonaro, 29% (compared to 30% on 9/9).