Ipec: Lula has 47% of voting intentions, and Bolsonaro, 31%

Less than two weeks before the first shift of elections 2022the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) follows the lead in the race for the Presidency of the Republic and, if the election were held today, it would win the dispute in the first round, since it reaches 52% of valid votes, excluding white and null votes. This is what the new research by the Ipec Institute (formerly Ibope), released this Monday, 19th. The survey shows the PT with 47% of voting intentions, which represents an advantage of 16 percentage points over the second place, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which adds up to 31%. Among the other tested competitors, Ciro Gomes (PDT) remains with 7% of the preference of the Brazilian electorate, occupying the third place, while Simone Tebet (MDB) fluctuated positively by one point, within a margin of error, from 4% to 5%, continuing in fourth place. As a result, the pedestrian and the emedebista are technically tied.

This Monday’s survey marks the fifth round of Ipec polls for the presidency and represents the highest level of voting intention reached by Lula in this series. The survey result also reflects the impression of the Brazilian electorate after the first month of electoral campaigns, which began on August 16. In comparison with the previous survey, released on September 12, Lula fluctuated positively, within the margin of error. Bolsonaro, in turn, remained stagnant at the same 31%. In all, the new survey was carried out with 3,008 people over 16 years of age in all Brazilian states, between September 17th and 18th, in 181 Brazilian municipalities.

second round

Ipec also tested the scenario of an eventual second round between Lula and Bolsonaro. In this case, the PT wins with 54% of the voting intentions, against 35% of the current president of the country. In relation to the previous survey, the PT candidate advanced one point, within the margin, while the candidate from the Liberal Party (PL), oscillated negatively by one point, also within the margin. In this clipping, blanks and nulls add up to 8%. Another 3% did not know how to respond.

Rejection

Also according to the institute, half of the Brazilian electorate would not vote for Bolsonaro at all. Lula’s rejection rate is 33%. Ciro is rejected by 18% of voters; Tebet, 6%. In comparison with the survey carried out on September 12, the current president of the Republic maintained the same level. The PT, in turn, oscillated negatively by two points. Since the beginning of the historical series, on August 15, Bolsonaro has grown by four points (from 46% to 50%); Lula remained at 33%. The current president of the country has the highest rejections among those who live in the Northeast (61%), young people (56%) and people with a family income of up to one minimum wage (55%). The former president has the greatest rejection among voters with a family income of more than five minimum wages (52%), people with higher education (43%) and residents of the southern region of the country (42%).