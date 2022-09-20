iPhone: iOS 16 has copy and paste bug; understand | Operational systems

iOS 16, released last week (12), already has its first confirmed bug: a bug that incessantly asks for permission to paste texts from one app to another. The confirmation of the problem was made this Monday (19) by Apple, in response to an email sent by a reader of the MacRumors website. According to the portal, the user would have contacted Tim Cook and Craig Federighi – CEO and vice president of the company, respectively -, complaining about the new behavior found on his iPhone after the update.

iOS 15 vs iOS 16: what changes? See differences and if it’s worth updating

iOS 16: How to Customize Wallpaper on iPhone

2 of 2 Bug in iOS 16 asks for permission every time some text is pasted from one app to another — Photo: Reproduction/Thássius Veloso Bug in iOS 16 asks for permission every time some text is pasted from one app to another — Photo: Reproduction/Thássius Veloso

iPhone 11 bugging after updating to iOS 16? Find out solutions on the TechTudo Forum.

Senior manager Ron Huang confirmed this to be a bug, who responded to the email exchange saying that “this behavior is not expected” in the new iOS. According to Huang, the bug will be investigated by Apple – which indicates that, possibly, it should be fixed already in the iOS 16.1 update. The update will also add some other features to the system – such as expanding the icon with battery percentage to other iPhones, for example – but, for now, there is no scheduled release date.

With the bug, after copying some text and/or media on the iPhone, when trying to paste the content into another application – such as, for example, from Twitter to WhatsApp -, a permission would be requested. The problem here is that, as has been reported, the request is made every time, regardless of whether the user has previously allowed it or not.

The error appears to affect more users in the United States than in Brazil, as most reports are in English. There, there were still those who thought it was a new feature of the operating system. Here, the main complaints of the new iOS are related to the touch, which would be in trouble, and the iPhone battery, which would have reduced its capacity after the update. Apple, however, has not confirmed whether iOS 16 could cause touchscreen errors and/or reduced battery life.

What are users saying about iOS 16 bugs?

iOS 16: see functions of Apple’s new operating system The software update was announced during WWDC 2022 and is expected to arrive in September for all iPhone users; check all the features

With information from MacRumors and 9to5Mac

See too: All the news of iOS 16 you need to know