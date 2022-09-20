Iron Man Game Announced by EA and Marvel

Surprisingly, Marvel Entertainment and EA Motive announced on Tuesday that they are working closely together on developing a new Iron Man game. Still in the early stages of production, the adventure title will be single-player and third-person.

The announcement came on social media, where it was also confirmed that it will be an experience focused on “an original narrative that explores the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma and creative genius of Tony Stark, and allowing players to feel what it is like really play like the hero.”

The news is out! 🎉We couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate with @MarvelGames on an all-new single-player, action-adventure Iron Man game. While we’re still in early development, this is an exciting new adventure for our studio: https://t.co/zpuT61TKtV pic.twitter.com/309lhm02dY — Motive (@MotiveStudio) September 20, 2022

We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Marvel Games on a new single-player Iron Man action-adventure game. While we’re still early in development, this is an exciting new adventure for our studio.

Bill Rosemann, vice president and creative director of Marvel Games, said the following in a statement posted on EA’s official website:

We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring you their original vision of one of Marvel’s most important, powerful and beloved characters.

Production of the Iron Man game has Dead Space Remake devs

The statement also informs that the new Iron Man game is being produced with the help of teams responsible for titles such as Star Wars: Squadrons and Dead Space Remake, which is scheduled for release on January 27, 2023.

Looking forward to the hero’s new adventure? Comment your expectations below!